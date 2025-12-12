Preview: Ajax vs Feyenoord - prediction, team news, lineups

By Paddy Hayes | 12 Dec 2025 16:32

The Johan Cruyff Arena provides the hostile backdrop for this season’s first instalment of Eredivisie’s showpiece event in De Klassieker, as Ajax host Feyenoord on Sunday afternoon.

Following a disastrous start to the campaign, which culminated in the dismissal of head coach Johnny Heitinga, the Amsterdammers’ recent results have provided reason for optimism.

Match preview

De Godenzonen currently sit fourth in the Dutch top-flight table and are seeking their third consecutive win in the league for the first time since April of last term.

Fred Grim’s side ran out 4-2 victors against Qarabag FK in the Champions League on Wednesday, registering their first win of this season’s European campaign.

A late goal show, spearheaded by Oscar Gloukh and Anton Gaaei, ensured the Dutch giants moved off the foot of the league phase standings.

The Lancers have mounted spirited comebacks in successive games, having trailed both Fortuna Sittard last Saturday and Qarabag in midweek.

Ajax did the double over this Sunday’s opponents last season and have come out on top in four of the last eight encounters between the sides (losing three and drawing one).

Meanwhile, Feyenoord sit second in Eredivisie, already six points adrift of pace-setters PSV Eindhoven, knowing anything other than a win could see the reigning champions extend their lead to nine should they see off Heracles.

Despite a 6-1 annihilation of PEC Zwolle in the league last weekend, the Rotterdam side’s continental misfortunes continued in the Europa League on Thursday.

De Stadionclub surrendered a two-goal advantage against FCSB in a 4-3 loss, having led 3-1 only to concede two late goals, condemning them to a fifth European defeat in six.

After a prosperous start to the campaign, Robin van Persie’s side have lost six of their last nine games across all competitions, chalking up just three wins.

A resurgent Ajax will be encouraged by their previous outings in all competitions and will be eager to compound their old foes’ mid-season dip.

Ajax Eredivisie form:

WDLLWW

Ajax form (all competitions):

LLLWWW

Feyenoord Eredivisie form:

LWLLWW

Feyenoord form (all competitions):

LLLWWL

Team News

Target man Wout Weghorst (ankle) was absent for Ajax's midweek trip to Azerbaijan and could miss Sunday's derby, joining Steven Berghuis (groin) in the treatment room.

Elsewhere in the Ajax ranks, Kenneth Taylor (knock) and Josip Sutalo (fitness), who also missed out in Baku, will be assessed heading into Sunday’s crunch clash.

Centre-back Youri Baas, who was given his marching orders against Sittard last weekend, will also miss out due to suspension, leaving Ajax short at the heart of defence.

While Cyle Larin’s return on Thursday bolsters Van Persie’s attacking options, the Dutchman’s side will be without Malcolm Jeng (Achilles), Gernot Trauner (Achilles), Givairo Read (hamstring), Sem Steijn (hamstring), and Jakub Moder (back).

The availability of Bart Nieuwkoop, Hwang In-Beom, Tsuyoshi Watanabe and Shiloh’t Zand, who were also sidelined last time round, will be subject to late fitness tests.

Ajax possible starting lineup:

Jaros: Gaaei, Itakura, Bouwman, Wijndal; Klassen, Fitz-Jim, Mokio; Bounida, Dolberg, Godts

Feyenoord possible starting lineup:

Wellenreuther; Lotomba, Ahmedhodzic, Watanabe, Smal; Valente, Targhaline, Timber; Moussa, Ueda, Sauer

We say: Ajax 2-2 Feyenoord

Ajax’s recent upswing in form suggests they’re building momentum under interim boss Grim. With the added boost of the raucous home faithful, the Lancers go into this game fancying their chances.

That said, Sunday’s visitors will be hoping they can pick up from where they left off domestically and seek to leverage the league’s top scorer Ayase Ueda, who netted four against Zwolle last time out.

