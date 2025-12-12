Arsenal vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers: Mikel Arteta's looking to edge Gunners closer to all-time English football record

By Darren Plant | 12 Dec 2025 15:33 , Last updated: 12 Dec 2025 15:34

Arsenal can edge closer to achieving an all-time English football feat when they face Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Gunners head into Saturday's Premier League fixture at the Emirates Stadium sitting at the top of the Premier League table.

In sharp contrast, Wolves are bottom and well on their way to becoming the worst team in the history of the division after accumulating just two points from their opening 15 matches.

As a result, a Wolves win in North London would represent one of the biggest upsets since the Premier League was formed in 1992.

From Arsenal's perspective, however, they will be confident of moving one game closer to an English football record that may eventually stand the test of time.

© Imago / Sportimage

Arsenal bidding to extend scoring run against Wolves

Since 1979, Arsenal have scored in each of their 35 competitive matches versus Wolves in all competitions.

Only Wrexham in 49 games against Darlington between 1929 and 1961 have enjoyed a longer scoring streak against one opponent in the history of English football.

Furthermore, Arsenal have won each of their last eight Premier League matches against Wolves at a time when the West Midlands outfit have lost their most recent eight top-flight contests in 2025-26.

The only time that Wolves have prevailed in their last 14 league encounters at the Emirates Stadium was in November 2020, the Covid-hit season when no fans were present at the ground.

Wolves are currently on a 19-match winless streak in the Premier League stretching back to the end of April. Losing on Saturday would set a new unwanted club record on two fronts, the other being league defeats in succession.

© Imago / Focus Images

What is at stake for Arsenal and Wolves?

With Manchester City not playing Crystal Palace until Sunday, Arsenal have the opportunity to move five points clear at the top of the Premier League standings.

Meanwhile, if Burnley beat Fulham in the 5.30pm kickoff on Saturday, they would start this game 11 points away from moving off bottom place.

They are already 13 points adrift of safety.