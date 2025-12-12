Team News: Chelsea vs. Everton injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Oliver Thomas | 12 Dec 2025 15:00 , Last updated: 12 Dec 2025 15:00

Chelsea will be looking to end a four-game winless run when they welcome an in-form Everton outfit to Stamford Bridge for a Premier League contest on Saturday afternoon.

The West Londoners suffered a 2-1 Champions League defeat at Atalanta BC on Tuesday, while the Toffees claims a 3-0 top-flight over Nottingham Forest last weekend, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

CHELSEA

Out: Moises Caicedo (suspended), Liam Delap (shoulder), Romeo Lavia (thigh), Levi Colwill (knee), Dario Essugo (thigh), Mykhaylo Mudryk (doping suspension)

Doubtful: Wesley Fofana (eye)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Chalobah, Fofana, Cucurella; Santos, Fernandez; Estevao, Palmer, Garnacho; Pedro

EVERTON

Out: Seamus Coleman (hamstring), Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring), Merlin Rohl (hernia)

Doubtful: Thierno Barry (shoulder)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pickford; O'Brien, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Garner, Gueye; Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish; Barry