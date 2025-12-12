Team News: Liverpool vs. Brighton injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Oliver Thomas | 12 Dec 2025 15:00 , Last updated: 12 Dec 2025 15:00

Fresh from a narrow Champions League triumph in midweek, Liverpool return to Premier League action on Saturday afternoon when they play host to Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield.

The Reds secured a 1-0 win at Inter Milan on Tuesday night a few days after drawing 3-3 with Leeds United in the top flight, while the Seagulls were held to a 1-1 draw by West Ham United last time out. Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

LIVERPOOL

Out: Conor Bradley (suspended), Giovanni Leoni (ACL), Cody Gakpo (unspecified)

Doubtful: Jeremie Frimpong (hamstring), Federico Chiesa (unspecified), Wataru Endo (unspecified), Mohamed Salah (other)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Alisson; Gomez, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Jones, Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Szoboszlai, Isak, Wirtz

BRIGHTON

Out: Stefanos Tzimas (knee), James Milner (muscle), Solly March (knee), Adam Webster (knee)

Doubtful: Yasin Ayari (muscle), Kaoru Mitoma (ankle), Tom Watson (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Verbruggen; Wieffer, Dunk, Van Hecke, Kadioglu; Baleba, Ayari; Minteh, Rutter, De Cuyper; Welbeck