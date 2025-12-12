Mohamed Salah plan confirmed for Liverpool vs. Brighton as Arne Slot reveals Alexander Isak injury worry

By Ben Knapton | 12 Dec 2025 09:56

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has confirmed his plan regarding Mohamed Salah's potential involvement in Saturday's Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield.

The Reds return home after a successful jaunt to San Siro, where a Salah-less Liverpool side overcame Inter Milan 1-0 in the Champions League league phase.

The 33-year-old was left out of Slot's squad after his explosive attack against the club, accusing the Premier League champions of throwing him under the bus and breaking promises made in the summer, when he signed a new contract until 2027.

The first question in Slot's pre-game press conference was inevitably about Salah, as the Dutchman was asked whether the winger would be involved against the Seagulls and if he had played his last game for the club.

The Liverpool boss confirmed that he would speak with Salah at the AXA Training Centre later in the morning, and a decision on his involvement would be taken after their one-to-one.

Liverpool vs. Brighton: Arne Slot confirms Mohamed Salah plan

"I will have a conversation with Mo this morning, and the outcome of that conversation determines what will happen tomorrow," Slot said. "What I need is a conversation with him, and the next time I speak about Mo should be with him, not in here."

Salah did train with the team before the win over Inter Milan and appeared in high spirits on the Kirkby pitches, before uploading a photo of himself in an empty gym while the squad were in Italy.

Liverpool are not thought to be making firm plans to sell Salah during the January transfer window - despite the 33-year-old's apparent belief that the club are trying to force him out - nor are they seriously considering signing a direct replacement.

The former Chelsea and Roma man has inevitably been linked with a big-money Saudi Pro League move, though, and his agent is also said to have contacted clubs from another Big Five European league.

If Salah has played his final game for Liverpool, he would miss out on setting a new record for the most goal contributions for one Premier League club - his 276 for the Reds is level with Wayne Rooney's combined goals and assists for Manchester United in the competition.

Liverpool vs. Brighton: Arne Slot confirms new injury worry for Reds

© Imago

After fielding a few Salah questions, Slot was asked about his side's latest team news situation, and the former Feyenoord head coach revealed a new, significant worry for the Premier League champions.

Record signing Alexander Isak - who started alongside Hugo Ekitike at San Siro - sustained a blow early on in that clash, and there are no guarantees that he will be fit for Sunday.

"Alex also got a knock in the first half, so let's see how he has recovered from that today, if he's able to start tomorrow," Slot added, before also revealing the latest on Federico Chiesa, Cody Gakpo and Wataru Endo.

"Federico is not ill anymore. He trained yesterday and he trained today again, so I assume he's ready to be in the squad tomorrow again. "It's going to be weeks [for Gakpo and Endo]. With Cody it's a muscle injury and Wata is an ankle injury."

Giovanni Leoni and Jeremie Frimpong also remain on the sidelines, while Conor Bradley is banned for this weekend due to yellow-card accumulation.