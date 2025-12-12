Preview: Hoffenheim vs Hamburger SV - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sebastian Sternik | 12 Dec 2025 09:24 , Last updated: 12 Dec 2025 09:59

Hoffenheim will be looking to shake off their recent defeat and restart their European pursuit when they welcome Hamburger SV to the PreZero Arena this Saturday afternoon.

Die Kraichgauer were on an impressive unbeaten run in the Bundesliga before being rocked by Borussia Dortmund last weekend, while Hamburger SV come into this game on the back of successive victories.

Heidenheim’s pursuit of European football was dealt a blow last weekend after Christian Ilzer’s men were beaten 2-0 away at Borussia Dortmund.

That result ended Hoffenheim’s six-match unbeaten run, though it did not have an impact on their place in the table after all the teams around them also suffered defeats.

Hoffenheim return to home comforts this weekend, with the team looking to bag their fourth straight success at the PreZero Arena.

Ilzer’s men have scored exactly three goals in their last three home Bundesliga games, while their last defeat on home soil came all the way back in early October against FC Koln.

While Hoffenheim have a lot to shout about when it comes to their home form, the same cannot be said about Hamburger SV’s record on the road.

The newly promoted side are yet to win a single Bundesliga away game this season, while their record away at the PreZero Arena is also worrying, with just one victory in five recent visits.

It is not all doom and gloom for the visitors though. Their general form has been on the up, with Merlin Polzin and his men claiming back-to-back Bundesliga successes.

Die Rothosen got the better of Stuttgart at the end of November, before backing that up with a 3-2 derby victory over Werder Bremen at the Volksparkstadion.

With the team building momentum, Hamburg will now be looking to make a big breakthrough on the road and win their first away trip to Hoffenheim in just over a decade.

Hoffenheim Bundesliga form:

W W W D W L

Hoffenheim form (all competitions):

L W W D W L

Hamburger SV Bundesliga form:

L L D L W W

Hamburger SV form (all competitions):

L D L W L W

Hoffenheim head into the weekend without Brazilian defender Bernardo, who has reached the yellow card limit and will be suspended for Saturday’s game.

With regards to injuries, the hosts are without Japanese defender Koki Machida, who is struggling with a knee problem.

Hamburger SV, on the other hand, will not be able to rely on star striker Robert Glatzel after he missed the last two games through injury.

Defender Warmed Omari remains on the sidelines with a knee problem, while Alexander Rossing-Lelesiit is suspended after picking up a red card against Werder Bremen.

Midfielder Nicolai Remberg is also a doubt, which comes as a blow considering he performed well in recent games.

Hoffenheim possible starting lineup:

Baumann; Coufal, Hranac, Kabak, Hajdari; Promel, Avdullahu, Burger; Asllani; Lemperle, Toure

Hamburger SV possible starting lineup:

Heuer Fernandes; Capaldo, Vuskovic, Torunarigha; Jatta, Vieira, Sambi Lokonga, Muheim; Philippe, Dompe; Konigsdorffer

We say: Hoffenheim 2-2 Hamburger SV

Hoffenheim have done tremendously well this season, and the defeat to Borussia Dortmund is unlikely to throw them completely off course.

On the other hand, Hamburg are on the rise, having won back-to-back Bundesliga games, and we are backing them to give Hoffenheim a run for their money.

