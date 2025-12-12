Liverpool news: Florian Wirtz, Mohamed Salah - The tensions rocking the Reds dressing room

By Axel Clody | 12 Dec 2025 09:29 , Last updated: 12 Dec 2025 10:02

Temporarily sidelined by Liverpool due to several controversial statements in the press, Mohamed Salah is heading towards a departure this winter. The Egyptian winger would reportedly be frustrated by the directors' transfer market decisions.

This summer, Liverpool completed a totally crazy transfer window with £446m invested in the transfer market. The objective was to build a team that could establish hegemony over the Premier League and act as a Champions League contender each season.

Liverpool difficulties embodied by Mohamed Salah

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

But between the decline of certain dressing room stalwarts and the difficulty of integrating expensive recruits, this strategy is not working at all.

This complicated period that Liverpool are going through is primarily embodied by Salah, the squad's star player, unrecognisable compared to last season and who recently complained about his treatment by the club.

According to information from Bild, the 33-year-old forward would reportedly be unhappy with Florian Wirtz's signing. The German newspaper indicate that the Egyptian winger is frustrated because he feels his status has changed due to the former Bayer Leverkusen metronome's arrival.

Wirtz's signing (€125m/£106.8m) was considered a real masterstroke by Liverpool. Real Madrid, Manchester City and Bayern Munich were also interested but the Reds won this tug of war.

Mohamed Salah pushed towards exit... by Florian Wirtz?

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Nevertheless, the German prodigy's start has been far from convincing. But the English management continue to trust him, which would reportedly irritate Mohamed Salah, who does not understand this choice and who feels he is losing his influence of old.

Wirtz is supposed to embody Liverpool's future, unlike Salah who has already written his history with the English giants. Whilst his contract was extended until 2027, it was also to ensure the handover between the two generations and truly mark the advent of the Arne Slot era.

Unfortunately, the love story between the Pharaoh and Liverpool is about to experience a disastrous outcome, as a sale is being considered during the winter transfer window.

This article was originally published on Top Mercato.