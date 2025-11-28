Preview: Hoffenheim vs Augsburg - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sebastian Sternik | 28 Nov 2025 01:33 , Last updated: 28 Nov 2025 07:25

Hoffenheim will be looking to continue their recent unbeaten run in the Bundesliga when they welcome Augsburg to the PreZero Arena this Saturday afternoon.

Die Kraichgauer are absolutely flying, and a push for European places is on the cards, while at the same time their opponents are simply looking to make progress in their pursuit of survival.

Match preview

Hoffenheim missed the opportunity to win their fifth straight Bundesliga match last weekend, conceding a late goal in a 1-1 draw with strugglers Mainz 05.

Nevertheless, that result does not take away from the fact that Hoffenheim are enjoying a sensational run of form ahead of the winter break.

No team has picked up more points than Christian Ilzer’s men over the last five matchdays, with Die Kraichgauer rapidly climbing the standings and currently sitting just five points adrift of second-placed RB Leipzig.

One reason for their recent successes has been their fearsome attack, which has produced 13 goals across their last five league outings – an average of 2.6 goals per game.

Hoffenheim will be looking to keep their momentum going this weekend as they look to bag their first competitive win over Augsburg since April 2024.

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

Augsburg went into November’s international break on a real stinker, having endured a run of four straight defeats across all competitions.

Head coach Sandro Wagner kept hold of his job, and he was able to repay the board’s trust by picking up a much-needed 1-0 victory over Hamburger SV last weekend.

That was Augsburg’s first win since early October, and it officially ended the team’s five-match winless run across all competitions.

Die Fuggerstadter are back on the road this Saturday, and they will now be looking to pick up their first away win since August when they head to Hoffenheim.

Wagner remains under pressure from certain sections of the fanbase, and he will be hoping to turn the atmosphere around with a good performance at the weekend.

Hoffenheim Bundesliga form:

L W W W W D

Hoffenheim form (all competitions):

W W L W W D

Augsburg Bundesliga form:

W D L L L W

Augsburg form (all competitions):

D L L L L W

Team News

Hoffenheim are still missing Japanese defender Koki Machida, who is struggling with a knee injury and is not expected back until late this season.

Czech forward Adam Hlozek is also on the sidelines, with the 23-year-old still battling with his foot injury.

Andrej Kramaric is the man to watch on Saturday, considering the Croatian forward scored six career goals against Augsburg.

Speaking of the visitors, they will be without defender Keven Schlotterbeck, who is suspended following his red card against Hamburger SV.

Jeffrey Gouweleeuw is also expected to be on the sidelines as he continues to battle with his recurring knee injury.

Hoffenheim possible starting lineup:

Baumann; Coufal, Hranac, Hajdari, Bernardo; Avdullahu, Promel, Burger; Kramaric; Asllani, Toure

Augsburg possible starting lineup:

Dahmen; Banks, Matsima, Zesiger; Kade, Fellhauer, Massengo, Giannoulis; Rieder, Claude-Maurice; Komur

We say: Hoffenheim 2-1 Augsburg

There was a certain level of frustration for Hoffenheim last weekend after they conceded a late goal against Mainz and missed out on a fifth straight league win.

The hosts are expected to take their frustrations out on a struggling Augsburg side this Saturday.

