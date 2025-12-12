Estevao, Nick Woltemade and Nico O'Reilly - 20 players whose transfer value will skyrocket in 2026

By Axel Clody | 12 Dec 2025 10:38

The CIES Football Observatory has drawn up a list of players whose value will increase the most by the end of the 2025-26 season. Several gems are present and should potentially set the next summer transfer window alight.

In its new weekly ranking, the CIES Football Observatory presented a list of 169 players, grouped in 23 different leagues, who can become the transfer market attractions. By taking into account several data points, such as playing time, age, contract duration and obviously performance projections, analysts estimated which players' prices will increase the most by June 2026.

The 20 players who will set the transfer market ablaze

According to forecasts, it is Yan Diomande who should obtain the biggest increase in his value. Whilst currently, the CIES Football Observatory estimate him at €45.7m (£39m), the Ivorian could reach the price of €85.8m (£73.3m), an increase of more than €40m (£34.2m). An amount that can notably be explained by growing interest from European heavyweights, such as Liverpool who are considering the RB Leipzig winger to succeed Mohamed Salah.

In second position, we find Newcastle striker Nick Woltemade (+€26.2m/£22.4m) who risks being one of the most courted goalscorers at the end of the season. Stars Kenan Yildiz (+€23.2m/£19.8m) and Franco Mastantuono (+€20.1m/£17.2m) are also present in this ranking. Lennart Karl (+€15m/£12.8m) and Estevao Willian (+€14.6m/£12.5m), the two Champions League revelations, should also benefit from a significant increase in their value.

Strong Premier League representation in rising stars

Despite already inflated valuations in English football, the Premier League boasts six players in the top 20. Only Bundesliga does best. Newcastle's Nick Woltemade leads the English contingent in second place (+€26.2m/£22.4m), whilst West Ham's Malick Diouf (ninth, +€19.7m/£16.8m) and Manchester City's Nico O'Reilly (12th, +€18.4m/£15.7m) also feature prominently.

Sunderland goalkeeper Robin Roefs (13th, +€18m/£15.4m) has attracted attention with impressive performances, whilst Brighton midfielder Diego Gomez (14th, +€17.9m/£15.3m) continues his development on the south coast. Chelsea's Estevao Willian (20th, +€14.6m/£12.5m) completes the Premier League contingent, with the Brazilian teenager already making waves at Stamford Bridge despite his young age.

This strong representation demonstrates the Premier League's ability to attract and develop young talent, with these six players projected to see their combined value increase by over €110m (£94m) by next summer, potentially making them among the most sought-after prospects in the 2026 transfer window.

The 20 players whose value will increase the most by June 2026 according to CIES:

Yan Diomande (+€40.1m/£34.3m) Nick Woltemade (+€26.2m/£22.4m) Bazoumana Toure (+€23.9m/£20.4m) Kenan Yildiz (+€23.2m/£19.8m) Christian Kofane (+€23.1m/£19.7m) Romulo Cardoso (+€21.7m/£18.5m) Johan Manzambi (+€20.2m/£17.3m) Franco Mastantuono (+€20.1m/£17.2m) Malick Diouf (+€19.7m/£16.8m) Can Uzun (+€19.4m/£16.6m) Aaron Anselmino (+€18.9m/£16.1m) Nico O'Reilly (+€18.4m/£15.7m) Robin Roefs (+€18m/£15.4m) Diego Gomez (+€17.9m/£15.3m) Joan Garcia (+€17.2m/£14.7m) Arda Guler (+€16.1m/£13.8m) Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal (+€15.4m/£13.2m) Lennart Karl (+€15m/£12.8m) Christ Inao Oulai (+€14.8m/£12.6m) Estevao Willian (+€14.6m/£12.5m)

This article was originally published on Top Mercato.