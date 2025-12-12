Alaves vs. Real Madrid: Head-to-head record and past meetings ahead of La Liga contest

By Matt Law | 12 Dec 2025 11:35 , Last updated: 12 Dec 2025 11:35

Real Madrid supporters will be demanding a response from their team when Los Blancos continue their La Liga campaign against Alaves on Sunday night. Xabi Alonso's side have lost their last two matches, going down 2-0 at home to Celta Vigo in La Liga last weekend, before suffering a 2-1 defeat to Manchester City in the Champions League. A poor run of form has seen Real Madrid win just two of their last eight matches in all competitions, and the pressure has been piled on head coach Xabi Alonso. The capital outfit's recent wobble has seen Barcelona move to the top of the La Liga table. Indeed, Real Madrid are now second in the division, four points off the summit. As for Alaves, the home side have had a solid season to date, collecting 18 points from 15 matches, which has left them in 11th position in the table. Here, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and past meetings between the two teams ahead of their contest on Sunday night. Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 44

Real Madrid wins: 36

Draws: 3

Alaves wins: 5

Real Madrid have tackled Alaves on 44 occasions throughout history, and unsurprisingly, the Madrid giants lead the overall head-to-head record with 36 wins to Alaves five, while there have only ever been three draws between the two teams.

Karim Benzema is the all-time leading goalscorer in this fixture, having scored nine times against Alaves during his time at Real Madrid.

Real Madrid are on 117 goals against Alaves, conceding just 32, and Los Blancos are on a seven-game winning run against the Basque side, netting nine times in the last three games between the two sides.

That said, Alaves do have a recent famous win over Real Madrid to their name, having recorded a 2-1 victory when the two teams locked horns at Bernabeu in November 2020.

Alaves have only beaten Real Madrid twice since 2000, though, while there has not been a draw between the two sides since October 2001.

Two of Alaves' five wins over Los Blancos have actually come at Bernabeu, also triumphing 1-0 in the famous stadium back in 2000.

In La Liga, the teams have met on 38 occasions, with Real Madrid winning 32 times to Alaves' four, drawing twice in the process.

Last 20 meetings

Apr 13, 2025: Alaves 0-1 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Sept 24, 2024: Real Madrid 3-2 Alaves (La Liga)

May 14, 2024: Real Madrid 5-0 Alaves (La Liga)

Dec 21, 2023: Alaves 0-1 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Feb 19, 2022: Real Madrid 3-0 Alaves (La Liga)

Aug 14, 2021: Alaves 1-4 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Jan 23, 2021: Alaves 1-4 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Nov 28, 2020: Real Madrid 1-2 Alaves (La Liga)

Jul 10, 2020: Real Madrid 2-0 Alaves (La Liga)

Nov 30, 2019: Alaves 1-2 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Feb 03, 2019: Real Madrid 3-0 Alaves (La Liga)

Oct 06, 2018: Alaves 1-0 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Feb 24, 2018: Real Madrid 4-0 Alaves (La Liga)

Sep 23, 2017: Alaves 1-2 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Apr 02, 2017: Real Madrid 3-0 Alaves (La Liga)

Oct 29, 2016: Alaves 1-4 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Feb 18, 2006: Real Madrid 3-0 Alaves (La Liga)

Sept 25, 2005: Alaves 0-3 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Mar 01, 2003: Alaves 1-5 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Oct 06, 2002: Real Madrid 5-2 Alaves (La Liga)

Last 10 La Liga meetings

Apr 13, 2025: Alaves 0-1 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Sept 24, 2024: Real Madrid 3-2 Alaves (La Liga)

May 14, 2024: Real Madrid 5-0 Alaves (La Liga)

Dec 21, 2023: Alaves 0-1 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Feb 19, 2022: Real Madrid 3-0 Alaves (La Liga)

Aug 14, 2021: Alaves 1-4 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Jan 23, 2021: Alaves 1-4 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Nov 28, 2020: Real Madrid 1-2 Alaves (La Liga)

Jul 10, 2020: Real Madrid 2-0 Alaves (La Liga)

Nov 30, 2019: Alaves 1-2 Real Madrid (La Liga)