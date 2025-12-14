How to watch Newcastle vs Fulham: Date, time, live stream and TV channel

By Ben Sully | 14 Dec 2025 22:24 , Last updated: 14 Dec 2025 22:25

Fulham will head on their travels for Wednesday's EFL Cup quarter-final against fellow Premier League side Newcastle United.

The Cottagers required penalties to see off Wycombe Wanderers in the previous round, while the Magpies recorded a 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the quarter-finals.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the quarter-final tie.

What time does Newcastle vs. Fulham kick off?

The EFL Cup clash will get underway at 8:15pm on Wednesday evening.

Where is Newcastle vs. Fulham being played?

The game will take place at Newcastle's St James' Park, which can hold up to 52,305 spectators.

The Magpies have already beaten Fulham on home turf this season, claiming a 2-1 victory in October's Premier League clash thanks to Bruno Guimares 90th-minute winner.

How to watch Newcastle vs. Fulham in the UK

TV channels

The cup tie is available to watch on the Sky Sports Premier League channel. However, do not worry if you are not a Sky customer because you can catch the game on ITV1.

Streaming

Alternatively, you can stream the game on ITVX, Sky Go or on the Sky Sports app.

Highlights

If you are unable to watch the match live, you should be able to access highlights by heading over to the Sky Sports app or the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

What is at stake for Newcastle and Fulham

Newcastle are bidding to win the competition for a second successive season after beating Manchester United in March's final to lift the EFL Cup for the first time in their history.

The game takes on extra importance following Sunday's disappointing derby result, with Eddie Howe's side looking to bounce back from their narrow 1-0 defeat to Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

In contrast to their hosts, Marco Silva's charges should head into the midweek fixture in high spirits after recording a 3-2 away win over Burnley on Saturday.

Fulham are targeting their second EFL Cup semi-final appearance in three seasons, as they continue to dream about winning this competition for the very first time.