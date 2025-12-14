Sunderland vs. Newcastle confirmed lineups: Joelinton, Elanga, Reinildo, Brobbey decisions made for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 14 Dec 2025 12:52 , Last updated: 14 Dec 2025 13:56

Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris has made three changes to his starting lineup for this afternoon’s eagerly-anticipated Tyne-Wear derby with Newcastle United at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats’ boss has only made 21 lineup changes across the first 15 top-flight matches this season, but a trio of alterations here sees Reinildo Mandava, Chemsdine Talbi and Brian Brobbey all handed starts.

Mozambique international Reinildo returns at left-back and will play his final game before leaving for Africa Cup of Nations duty. Trai Hume drops out of the first XI as a result.

Lutsharel Geertruida also makes way, with Le Bris opting to begin with a back four this afternoon, meaning Nordi Mukiele will shift over to right-back as Daniel Ballard and Omar Alderete continue at centre-back.

Captain Granit Xhaka, Noah Sadiki and Enzo Le Fee will all link arms in centre-midfield, the latter moving into a central position to accommodate the return of Chemsdine Talbi on the left flank.

Bertrand Traore retains his spot on the right side of attack, while Brobbey wins the battle to start up front, with Wilson Isidor forced to begin as a substitute along with Eliezer Mayenda.

Miley, Elanga recalled to Newcastle XI, Joelinton fit for the bench

As for Newcastle, manager Eddie Howe has made two changes to the side that drew 2-2 with Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Nineteen-year-old local lad Lewis Miley has been given the nod to start in midfield at the expense of Joelinton, who is fit to make the substitutes’ bench after sustaining a minor groin injury in midweek.

Summer signing Anthony Elanga is the other Magpie handed a start, taking the place of Harvey Barnes to start on the right side of a three-man attack next to striker Nick Woltemade and winger Anthony Gordon.

Miley is joined in midfield by captain Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali, while a back four of Tino Livramento, Malick Thiaw, Dan Burn and Lewis Hall remains intact, protecting goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale who starts again between the sticks in the absence of the injured Nick Pope.

Sunderland starting lineup: Roefs; Mukiele, Ballard, Alderete, Reinaldo; Xhaka, Sadiki, Le Fee; Traore, Brobbey, Talbi

Subs: Patterson, Geertruida, Hume, Isidor, Mayenda, Rigg, Adingra, Mundle, Neil

Newcastle United starting lineup: Ramsdale; Livramento, Thiaw, Burn, Hall; Guimaraes, Tonali, Miley; Elanga, Woltemade, Gordon

Subs: Ruddy, Schar, Joelinton, Wissa, Barnes, J. Murphy, A. Murphy, Willock, Ramsey