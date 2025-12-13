Burnley 2-3 Fulham: Highlights, man of the match, stats as pressure piles on Scott Parker in Premier League relegation fight

By Anthony Nolan | 13 Dec 2025 19:40 , Last updated: 13 Dec 2025 20:15

Burnley's fight for Premier League survival took another hit on Saturday when they were beaten 3-2 by Fulham in an entertaining clash at Turf Moor.

The Clarets came into this game desperate to avoid a seventh consecutive defeat, but they were caught out by an early corner from Harry Wilson, who picked out Emile Smith Rowe to tap home the opener.

To Scott Parker's side's credit, they did level through Lesley Ugochukwu with a little over 20 minutes on the clock, though Calvin Bassey restored the visitors' lead around the half-hour mark with another simple finish.

Ugochukwu came close to finding the back of the net once again moments before the break, but Bernd Leno produced an excellent save to deny the midfielder, and important stops from the Cottagers' goalkeeper remained a feature in the second 45.

Jacob Bruun Larsen was gifted a chance to get the hosts back on even terms when Smith Rowe's backpass set him through on goal, but Leno rushed out quick and made himself big to thwart the forward.

Just three minutes later, Wilson delivered a hammer blow by scoring Fulham's third, set up by Samuel Chukwueze at the end of a counter-attack that was initially driven by Smith Rowe.

However, Burnley lifted themselves and produced a spirited end to the game as Oliver Sonne pulled one back, though it was a bridge too far in the end, and Marco Silva's Londoners escaped with the points.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Burnley may have lost yet again, but they will feel hard done by given that they were arguably the better team for large periods.

Parker will be particularly disappointed by the fact that his team managed five shots from within the opposition's box in the first half (Fulham produced just three efforts overall in the opening 45), only to concede twice around two set pieces.

In any case, the Clarets remain 19th in the table, but the promoted club are not yet devoid of hope considering that they are just five points behind 17th-placed Nottingham Forest and 16th-placed Leeds United.

As for Fulham, this victory was their first of the month after a dramatic 5-4 defeat against Manchester City on December 2 and a 2-1 loss against Crystal Palace last weekend.

Silva will be concerned that his team were often second-best against one of the favourites for relegation, but the result will soothe any worries as the Cottagers now sit just three points away from the top half and six points short of sixth-placed Liverpool.

BURNLEY VS. FULHAM HIGHLIGHTS

Emile Smith Rowe goal vs. Burnley (9th min, Burnley 0-1 Fulham)

Burnley switch off at the corner and Emile Smith Rowe turns it home for Fulham! ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/Ov60B9E8pm — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 13, 2025

Wilson whips a low, bouncing corner towards the near post from the left-hand side, and Smith-Rowe, who is free in the box, taps home from two yards out.

Lesley Ugochukwu goal vs. Fulham (21st min, Burnley 1-1 Fulham)

Ugochukwu with a neat finish to equalise for Burnley! ? pic.twitter.com/rFO3RMmafw — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 13, 2025

Josh Cullen carries the ball towards the Fulham box before sliding in Ugochukwu with a perfectly weighted pass.

Burnley's number eight then rounds off the move with a clean finish into the bottom-left corner!

Calvin Bassey goal vs. Burnley (31st min, Burnley 1-2 Fulham)

An inch-perfect cross from Harry Wilson is met by Calvin Bassey and Fulham are in front again! ? pic.twitter.com/iAkF7B2exj — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 13, 2025

The Clarets clear a Wilson corner but only as far as Antonee Robinson, who lofts a pass back to the Welshman on the left flank.

Wilson then floats a half-volleyed cross to Bassey who heads home at the far post to get the Cottagers back in front!

55th min: Jacob Bruun Larsen (Burnley) big-chance missed

Smith Rowe mishits a backpass and sets Bruun Larsen through one-on-one with Leno, but the goalkeeper makes a great save to spare his teammate's blushes.

Harry Wilson goal vs. Burnley (58th min, Burnley 1-3 Fulham)

Harry Wilson finishes off a devastating Fulham counter-attack to make it 3-1 ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/mc4Qkx1sRG — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 13, 2025

Smith Rowe drives forward on the counter and plays the ball out to Chukweze on the left flank.

The AC Milan loanee then takes his time, gets his head up and squares a pass to Wilson, who curls a precise finish into the bottom-left corner.

Oliver Sonne goal vs. Fulham (86th min, Burnley 2-3 Fulham)

Oliver Sonne scores his first Premier League goal to put Burnley back in the game! ? pic.twitter.com/rBpGNhRgWw — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 13, 2025

Bassey tries to head Quilindschy Hartman's cross away, but his attempted clearance falls to Sonne, who controls the ball on his chest and slots a composed finish into the bottom-left corner.

Could they?

MAN OF THE MATCH - HARRY WILSON

Fulham were not on top for the majority of the game, but Wilson was on hand to make their moments count.

The 28-year-old assisted both of the Cottagers' goals in the first half, before scoring what turned out to be the winner in the second.

BURNLEY VS. FULHAM MATCH STATS

Possession: Burnley 53%-47% Fulham

Shots: Burnley 16-6 Fulham

Shots on target: Burnley 8-4 Fulham

Corners: Burnley 10-4 Fulham

Fouls: Burnley 8-8 Fulham

BEST STATS

Harry Wilson is on fire right now. ?



The Welshman was directly involved in 3+ goals in a Premier League game for just the second time in his career during the match against Burnley, making it six goal involvements in his last four PL games.



⚽ vs. Tottenham

?️ vs. Crystal… pic.twitter.com/sC3jAundqn — Squawka (@Squawka) December 13, 2025

Harry Wilson's game by numbers vs. Burnley:



5 touches in opp. box

3 chances created

2 shots

2 shots on target

2 assists

1 goal



Involved in all three goals. ?️?️⚽️ https://t.co/T2s5QvDS47 — Squawka (@Squawka) December 13, 2025

Calvin Bassey for Fulham vs. Burnley:



◉ Most touches (81)

◉ Most duels won (11)

◉ Most possessions won (9)

◉= Most final third entries (8)

◉ Most tackles (5)

◉= Most interceptions (2)



And his first PL goal of the season. ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/W2Lq7vGSYX — Squawka (@Squawka) December 13, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Burnley will travel to take on Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium next Saturday, while Fulham will make the trip to face Newcastle United St James' Park on Wednesday.