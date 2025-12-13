Premier League
Arsenal
Dec 13, 2025 8.00pm
2
1
HT : 0 0
FT
Wolves
  • Sam Johnstone 70' goal
  • Yerson Mosquera 90'+4' goal
  • yellowcard Hwang Hee-chan 60'
  • yellowcard Matt Doherty 65'
  • goal Tolu Arokodare 90'
  • yellowcard Yerson Mosquera 90'+6'
  • yellowcard Emmanuel Agbadou 90'+8'

Arsenal 2-1 Wolves: Highlights, man of the match, stats as own goals save Mikel Arteta's bacon

By | , Last updated:

Own goals galore! Arsenal scrape past spirited Wolves after frenetic finale
© Iconsport / PA Images

Own goal was Arsenal's saviour as the Premier League leaders edged out 20th-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 at the end of a frenetic final 10 minutes.

The first vs. worst battle did not pan out as entirely expected in the first half; Wolves were sitting with every man behind the ball as anticipated, but the Gunners' invention was non-existent.

In fact, the best chance of the first half fell to Old Gold attacker Hwang Hee-chan, who broke away one-on-one with David Raya but could not beat the Spain international.

Rob Edwards's diligent defence continued to hold firm at the start of the second half, before an incredibly cruel twist of fate, as Sam Johnstone scored the most unfortunate of unfortunate own goals.

The Premier League's basement side never gave up the ghost, though, and substitute Tolu Arokodare appeared to head in the most unlikely of levellers as 90 minutes struck, only for devastation to strike again.

A mere three moments after Arokodare's leveller, Saka's cross was astonishingly headed into his own net by Yerson Mosquera, gifting the league leaders a critical and chaotic three points.

More to follow.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Ah, the unpredictability of the Premier League.

More to follow.

ARSENAL VS. WOLVES HIGHLIGHTS

Bukayo Saka goal vs. Wolves (70th min, Arsenal 1-0 Wolves)

So cruel on Wolves, so comforting for Arsenal!

Saka whips in a wonderful corner, which strikes the inside of the back post and cannons off of Johnstone's shoulder into the back of the net!

Tolu Arokodare goal vs. Arsenal (90th min, Arsenal 1-1 Wolves)

You just never know in football!

Wolves have been huffing and puffing for the leveller, and they get it in the 90th minute, as Mateus Mane's fizzed ball into the box is flicked into the back of the net by Arokodare.

David Raya took a step to his right and was wrong-footed by the big man's header, which sends the away end into pandemonium! 

MAN OF THE MATCH - BUKAYO SAKA

More to follow.

ARSENAL VS. WOLVES MATCH STATS

Possession: Arsenal 70%-30% Wolves

Shots: Arsenal 16-3 Wolves

Shots on target: Arsenal 2-2 Wolves

Corners: Arsenal 8-0 Wolves

Fouls: Arsenal 7-15 Wolves

BEST STATS

WHAT NEXT?

A trip to Everton awaits Arsenal next Saturday, before a place in the EFL Cup semi-finals is up for grabs against Crystal Palace on December 23.

Meanwhile, Wolves' painful wait for a first win will continue until at least December 20, when they welcome Brentford to Molineux.

