Arsenal 2-1 Wolves: Highlights, man of the match, stats as own goals save Mikel Arteta's bacon

By Ben Knapton | 13 Dec 2025 22:01 , Last updated: 13 Dec 2025 22:01

Own goal was Arsenal's saviour as the Premier League leaders edged out 20th-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 at the end of a frenetic final 10 minutes.

The first vs. worst battle did not pan out as entirely expected in the first half; Wolves were sitting with every man behind the ball as anticipated, but the Gunners' invention was non-existent.

In fact, the best chance of the first half fell to Old Gold attacker Hwang Hee-chan, who broke away one-on-one with David Raya but could not beat the Spain international.

Rob Edwards's diligent defence continued to hold firm at the start of the second half, before an incredibly cruel twist of fate, as Sam Johnstone scored the most unfortunate of unfortunate own goals.

The Premier League's basement side never gave up the ghost, though, and substitute Tolu Arokodare appeared to head in the most unlikely of levellers as 90 minutes struck, only for devastation to strike again.

A mere three moments after Arokodare's leveller, Saka's cross was astonishingly headed into his own net by Yerson Mosquera, gifting the league leaders a critical and chaotic three points.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Ah, the unpredictability of the Premier League.

ARSENAL VS. WOLVES HIGHLIGHTS

Bukayo Saka goal vs. Wolves (70th min, Arsenal 1-0 Wolves)

Arsenal have their breakthrough ⚽️



Terrible luck for Sam Johnstone as the ball bounces off his back into the net...@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/fCtlpyVfBd — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 13, 2025

So cruel on Wolves, so comforting for Arsenal!

Saka whips in a wonderful corner, which strikes the inside of the back post and cannons off of Johnstone's shoulder into the back of the net!

Tolu Arokodare goal vs. Arsenal (90th min, Arsenal 1-1 Wolves)

You just never know in football!

Wolves have been huffing and puffing for the leveller, and they get it in the 90th minute, as Mateus Mane's fizzed ball into the box is flicked into the back of the net by Arokodare.

David Raya took a step to his right and was wrong-footed by the big man's header, which sends the away end into pandemonium!

MAN OF THE MATCH - BUKAYO SAKA

ARSENAL VS. WOLVES MATCH STATS

Possession: Arsenal 70%-30% Wolves

Shots: Arsenal 16-3 Wolves

Shots on target: Arsenal 2-2 Wolves

Corners: Arsenal 8-0 Wolves

Fouls: Arsenal 7-15 Wolves

BEST STATS

Arsenal have failed to attempt a single shot on target in the first half of a Premier League game for the first time this season pic.twitter.com/6W3hmMP86x — Opta Analyst (@OptaAnalyst) December 13, 2025

Arsenal's first shot on target came in the 66th minute - their longest wait for a shot on target in a Premier League home game since January 2019 (66th minute vs Cardiff). ?#ARSWOL — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) December 13, 2025

No side has conceded more own goals than Wolves this season (3), while that was the first one Arsenal have benefitted from. https://t.co/NJ7uw1sDDZ — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) December 13, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

A trip to Everton awaits Arsenal next Saturday, before a place in the EFL Cup semi-finals is up for grabs against Crystal Palace on December 23.

Meanwhile, Wolves' painful wait for a first win will continue until at least December 20, when they welcome Brentford to Molineux.