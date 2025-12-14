Chelsea transfer news: Enzo Maresca blow as January target "in active talks" to extend deal as Premier League concerns mount

By Lewis Nolan | 14 Dec 2025 23:00 , Last updated: 14 Dec 2025 23:00

Reported Chelsea target Mike Maignan is in active talks with AC Milan about extending his contract, the Italian side's sporting director has revealed.

The Blues' 2-0 win against Everton on Saturday helped ease pressure on Enzo Maresca, who had failed to oversee a victory in his side's prior three top-flight fixtures.

Fans have voiced their frustration at the fact the team are eight points behind league-leaders Arsenal after 16 matchweeks, and many are keen for reinforcements in January.

The club have long been linked with AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan, and he could be available for a reduced fee in the winter due to the fact his contract expires at the end of the season.

However, Milan sporting director Igli Tare revealed that the club are in talks regarding an extension, telling DAZN: "I’ve never heard €8m (£7.02m) net request as salary from Mike.

"He’s a leader, a top guy, he’s happy at AC Milan and we’d be happy to keep him. We are in active talks."

Current number one at Stamford Bridge Robert Sanchez has enjoyed a relatively uneventful season in goal, but he has often made mistakes during his time with the Londoners, and his position between the posts may not be secure.

© Imago

Chelsea transfer targets: What do the Blues need in January?

The Blues have conceded four fewer goals (15) but have scored 10 fewer (27) than at the same stage last season in the Premier League.

Cole Palmer has only played 290 minutes in the top flight this term, and perhaps his absence can be attributed to the team's reduced threat in the final third.

Given the English attacker has himself admitted that he is still dealing with a groin issue, perhaps it would be wise to seek attacking reinforcements.

However, considering Palmer is likely to claim a starting spot whenever he is fit, Chelsea could have trouble convincing top-level players to make the switch to Stamford Bridge if they are viewed as a supporting act.

© Imago / Sportimage

Can Enzo Maresca win 2025-26 Premier League title?

Maresca has shown that he can compete tactically with the best, as seen by the fact he oversaw a 3-0 win against Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup final, while also guiding his team to an impressive stalemate against Arsenal in November despite being a man down.

However, the team have already dropped points in eight Premier League games this season, and it is difficult to see them finishing first if they are as inconsistent moving forward.

The Champions League is an inherently unpredictable tournament, though Maresca's tactical nous could be suited to knockout football.

Chelsea will play Cardiff City in the quarter-final of the EFL Cup on Tuesday, and they should be expected to comfortably advance into the semi-final of the competition.

While they could face the likes of Arsenal or Manchester City in the semi-final, the tournament is a good opportunity to win silverware.