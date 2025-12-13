Chelsea 2-0 Everton: Cole Palmer update as forward confirms he is "dealing with an injury" despite Premier League goal

By Lewis Nolan | 13 Dec 2025 19:34 , Last updated: 13 Dec 2025 20:00

Chelsea forward Cole Palmer has revealed that he has not yet recovered from a groin injury despite having featured against Everton on Saturday.

Enzo Maresca's side claimed their first win in five games when they beat the Toffees 2-0 in the Premier League, with Palmer and Malo Gusto both getting on the scoresheet.

The former's season has been derailed by injury problems having only played seven games for the Londoners this term.

Speaking to reporters after his side's match against Everton, Palmer confirmed that he is still dealing with a groin issue, saying: "I wouldn't say I'm at my best yet. I'm still dealing with an injury. Hopefully it gets better and better but there's still a bit to go.

"It is getting better. The stuff I've been doing with the physios at the club. It's just a matter of not doing too much too soon. Literally, it's just a day-by-day thing. Hopefully it gets better."

Maresca has already confirmed that the Englishman will not be able to play three times in one week, so fans should not expect him to consistently be in the XI.

© Imago / Sportimage

Chelsea's fixture list: What games should Cole Palmer miss?

The Londoners are set to play Cardiff City in the quarter-final of the EFL Cup on Tuesday, and it would be surprising if Palmer was included in the squad at all given their opponents are currently in League One.

However, Maresca will need the 23-year-old available for as many games as possible over the coming weeks considering their schedule is set to be determinative.

Chelsea will play Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Bournemouth and Manchester City in the Premier League between December 20 and January 4, and they will play their remaining two Champions League games against Pafos and Napoli by January 28.

Considering Chelsea are likely to be eight points behind first-placed Arsenal by the end of Saturday in the top flight, perhaps Maresca should prioritise Palmer's fitness for his side's European fixtures.

© Imago / Mark Pain

World Cup 2026: Is Palmer a doubt for England and Thomas Tuchel?

Palmer has demonstrated his quality for the English national team in the past, scoring the team's only goal against Spain in the final of Euro 2024.

The Chelsea man is almost certain to be included in the travelling squad for World Cup 2026 by manager Thomas Tuchel, but his place in the XI is not guaranteed.

Bukayo Saka appears to have made the right flank his own, meaning Palmer would likely be competing with Jude Bellingham for a spot in the starting lineup as a number 10.

While Palmer may have been benched by Bellingham irrespective of his injury problems, a lack of game time could cost him any chance of featuring in Tuchel's team.