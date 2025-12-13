Chelsea injury news: Cole Palmer issue 'makes no sense', claims Enzo Maresca

By Darren Plant | 13 Dec 2025 10:18

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has conceded that he has concerns over Cole Palmer's lingering injury issues.

Palmer was able to make his return from groin and toe injuries last week, coming through 87 minutes across games against Leeds United and Bournemouth.

However, as planned, he was rested for Tuesday's Champions League fixture versus Atalanta BC with the view of featuring against Everton in the Premier League on Saturday.

While the playmaker is in line to play against the Toffees, Maresca hinted during Friday's press conference that the 23-year-old had not enjoyed a seamless week of training.

As quoted by BBC Sport, the Italian has admitted that uncertainty remains over how many minutes Palmer can rack up over the coming weeks.

© Imago / News Images

Palmer injury 'makes no sense'

Maresca said: "It's the groin. Hopefully not something to manage all season, but it's day by day. Some days he's better, some days worse.

"For instance, after Leeds he was completely bad the day after and played half an hour. After Bournemouth he was OK and played an hour. There's not any sense to it - it's how he feels day by day."

Furthermore, Maresca has acknowledged that Palmer will not be in a position to play in every game, like teammates Wesley Fofana and Reece James.

© Imago

Chelsea need to find balance with Palmer

Having decided against going down the surgery route in October, Chelsea have effectively put their eggs all into one basket in terms of Palmer's recovery.

A period of rest and rehabilitation has seemingly not been as successful as they anticipated, and now it is a case of having to pick and choose when Palmer plays.

If he passes a fitness test, Palmer will almost certainly make an appearance against Everton and sit out Tuesday's EFL Cup quarter-final at Cardiff City.

Nevertheless, everything is pointing to a fine balance needing to be found over the coming weeks and months when Chelsea are generally playing every few days.