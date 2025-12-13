West Ham United vs. Aston Villa: Unai Emery's bidding to end 29-year streak, extend Football League feat

By Darren Plant | 13 Dec 2025 10:46

Aston Villa will be bidding to end a 29-year streak when they square off against West Ham United on Sunday.

The West Midlands outfit make the trip to the London Stadium having started the latest matchday sitting in third position in the Premier League table.

After a slow start to the campaign, Villa have incredibly won 14 of their last 16 matches in all competitions.

As a result, an unforeseen title challenge has become a possibility, even if Arsenal could move six points clear of Villa on Saturday night when they play host to winless Wolverhampton Wanderers.

When Unai Emery's side take to the pitch in East London, they will have the opportunity to end a run that has lasted since 1996.

Aston Villa looking to end streak versus West Ham

Villa have put together a five-game unbeaten streak against West Ham, recording two victories and three draws in the process.

However, 29 years have passed by since Villa last recorded successive away wins at the Hammers, that coming at Upton Park.

A 2-1 triumph was registered in the 2024-25 corresponding fixture, achieved on the opening weekend of the campaign.

Quirkily, there has only been one clean sheet kept in this fixture across the last 12 encounters in all competitions, and Villa have not failed to score in an away game at West Ham since 2016.

Emery will also take confidence from West Ham's struggles in the 90th minute and beyond, a period where they have conceded as many as five times in this season's Premier League.

Aston Villa bidding to strengthen hold of Football League history

Having failed to win any of their first five league games of the season, Villa were staring at a relegation fight rather than a Premier League title bid.

Nevertheless, nine victories from the following 10 matches has seen them become the first team in Football League history - across the top four divisions - to put together such an upturn in form.

In results in the Premier League since September 28, Villa have recorded four more points than any other team, as well as 17 more than West Ham.