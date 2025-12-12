West Ham United lineup vs Aston Villa: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Espirito Santo makes three changes

By Byron David | 12 Dec 2025 12:29 , Last updated: 12 Dec 2025 12:36

West Ham United’s quest to free themselves from the Premier League relegation fight resumes when they entertain Aston Villa at the London Stadium on December 14.

The Hammers enter this round of fixtures in 18th place, but only two points away from safety, and having only lost one of their last six league games, will fancy their chances at avoiding defeat.

Alphonse Areola is likely to retain his place as the number one, and Lukas Fabianski’s back injury has not helped to improve the competition in that department.

Espirito Santo could stick with the back five he employed in last week’s 1-1 draw away to Brighton, where they were a few minutes away from securing all three points.

The back three are likely to include Konstantinos Mavrapanos, Jean-Clair Todibo and Max Kilman, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Malick Diouf will occupy the wingback positions.

In the middle of the park, Lucas Paqueta will be partnered with Guido Rodriguez, since the pair did extremely well at the Amex Stadium last week.

The front three should see Tomas Soucek come in for Crysencio Summerville, while Jarrod Bowen should be deployed in the number 10 position in place of Matheus Fernandes.

After coming off the bench last week, Callum Wilson will likely lead the line for the Hammers against Villa.

Youngster Oliver Scarles is recovering from a shoulder injury, but will not have been cleared for contact training in time for this fixture.

Brazilian defender Igor is available for selection again, after being ineligible last weekend against his parent club.

West Ham possible starting lineup: Areola; Mavropanos, Todibo, Killman; Wan-Bissaka, Rodriguez, Paqueta, Diouf; Soucek, Wilson, Bowen

> Click here to see how Aston Villa could line up for this game