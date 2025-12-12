La Liga Gameweek 16
Alaves vs. Real Madrid: Predicted Los Blancos XI for key La Liga fixture including major Kylian Mbappe decision

Major Mbappe decision, serious injury crisis: How Real Madrid could line up against Alaves
Real Madrid will be without the services of a whole host of first-team players for Sunday's La Liga contest with Alaves.

Dani Carvajal (knee), Ferland Mendy (muscle), Trent Alexander-Arnold (thigh), Eder Militao (hamstring), Endrick (suspended), Fran Garcia (suspended) and Alvaro Carreras (suspended) are all definitely out of the contest this weekend.

Meanwhile, Eduardo Camavinga (ankle), David Alaba (muscle), Dean Huijsen (discomfort), Kylian Mbappe (knee) need to be assessed before final decisions can be made.

As it stands, the expectation is that Camavinga and Alaba will miss out, but Huijsen returned to training on Friday and has a chance of being in the starting XI on Sunday.

Real Madrid are also facing a huge decision when it comes to their leading goalscorer Mbappe, with the France international currently struggling to overcome a knee issue.

Mbappe was in the squad against Manchester City in the Champions League on Wednesday night, but he was ultimately an unused substitute, and it is unlikely that the forward will feature from the first whistle on Sunday evening.

Raul Asencio could switch across to left-back due to Real Madrid's defensive issues, while there might be a start in midfield for Dani Ceballos.

Should Mbappe miss out, Jude Bellingham could operate as the number 10 behind a front two of Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Valverde, Rudiger, Huijsen, Asencio; Guler, Tchouameni, Ceballos; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius

