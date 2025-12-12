Preview: Brentford vs Leeds United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Carter White | 12 Dec 2025 12:37

Looking to distance themselves from trouble near the foot of the standings, Brentford welcome Leeds United to the Gtech Community Stadium for a Premier League clash on Sunday afternoon.

The Bees have suffered a pair of North London defeats in recent times to worsen their record, whilst the Whites have picked up a couple of commendable results at their Elland Road fortress.

Match preview

Since the 5-0 battering of League Two outfit Grimsby Town in the EFL Cup on October 28, Brentford have struggled to regularly post positive results in the Premier League, with Sunday afternoon's hosts losing four of their last six matches.

In fact, the Bees commenced their December duties with back-to-back losses for the first time at all this campaign, suffering 2-0 scorelines at North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur just three days apart.

After failing to collect any points or even find the net in the festive period so far, Keith Andrews's men have slumped down to 14th spot in the Premier League standings, six points above West Ham United in the highest of the relegation places.

On a four-match losing run on the road, Brentford will be delighted to return to the Gtech Community Stadium this weekend, when the hosts will be fighting to make it four straight league successes at their West London base.

Key to the Bees losing just one of their seven Premier League home games so far this season, Igor Thiago has not allowed a recent serious injury to derail his time in England, with the Brazilian scoring 11 goals in 2025-26 and winning the division's Player of the Month award for November.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Following a fruitless November in which they were sentenced to defeat in all four of their Premier League clashes, Leeds United have hit back in the relegation fight, collecting four points from two Elland Road battles in December.

An excellent showing under the lights at night in Yorkshire secured a 3-1 success over Club World Cup champions Chelsea before a dramatic finale and Ao Tanaka strike salvaged a point against Liverpool, setting Mohamed Salah into interview outrage.

Now on a mission to extend their unbeaten run in the top flight to three matches for the first time since their return to the level, Daniel Farke's side are sitting 16th in the Premier League table, two points above West Ham in 18th.

Facing a side who have earned 16 of their 19 points on home soil so far, Leeds will need to improve on their recent results away from home if they wish to enjoy success at the Gtech, with the Yorkshire outfit losing six of their seven outings to date.

After all the talk of the Whites requiring more firepower in the January transfer window to bolster a survival push, Dominic Calvert-Lewin has finally found his feet, scoring against Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool over the past fortnight.

Brentford Premier League form: L W L W L L

Leeds United Premier League form: L L L L W D

Team News

© Imago / Sportimage

Brentford will be forced into a significant attacking change on Sunday afternoon, with Kevin Schade suspended due to his accumulation of five yellow cards.

Missing the pair of North London defeats recently due to a knock, Reiss Nelson could be involved in the squad for the Bees this weekend.

The hosts are set to enjoy the services of Dango Ouattara one last time before he departs for the Africa Cup of Nations with Burkina Faso.

Josh Dasilva is yet to kick a ball for Brentford this term, whilst Fabio Carvalho is out for the remainder of 2025-26 because of a serious knee injury.

Finding the net against Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa and Manchester City since the beginning of November, Lukas Nmecha (hamstring) is a doubt for Leeds on Sunday.

There are a pair of British players targeting New Year returns for the visitors, with Sean Longstaff (calf) and Dan James (hamstring) out of action.

Brentford possible starting lineup:

Kelleher; Kayode, Collins, Van den Berg, Henry; Henderson, Yarmolyuk, Ouattara, Damsgaard, Nelson; Thiago

Leeds United possible starting lineup:

Perri; Bogle, Rodon, Bijol, Struijk, Gudmundsson; Stach, Ampadu, Tanaka; Calvert-Lewin, Okafor

We say: Brentford 2-1 Leeds United

Without the pace of Schade, Brentford could be less effective in attack, putting their impressive home record under threat.

That being said, Leeds have been poor travellers so far and are likely to come up just short at the Gtech this weekend.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.