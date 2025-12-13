Xabi Alonso future: Real Madrid 'discover' Jurgen Klopp 'stance' as Alaves La Liga match could be end of manager

By Lewis Nolan | 13 Dec 2025 00:52

Jurgen Klopp is not currently interested in a return to management amid reported interest from Real Madrid, Red Bull CEO Oliver Mintzlaff has claimed.

Los Blancos boss Xabi Alonso is facing intense pressure, with the team's 2-1 defeat in the Champions League against Manchester City fuelling speculation that he could be dismissed.

His side are set to take on Deportivo Alaves in La Liga on Sunday, and a loss could leave them trailing first-placed Barcelona by seven points by the end of the weekend.

Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, who is currently Red Bull's Head of Global Football, has been touted as a potential replacement for Alonso.

Journalist Seb Stafford-Bloor reports that CEO of Corporate Projects and New Investments of Red Bull GmbH Mintzlaff has said that the Klopp has no wish to return to management, saying: "Jurgen has made it clear that he doesn’t want to be a coach at the moment.

"Whether that changes at some point in his life, of course, is possible, but I can see how passionate he is about this job, how many ideas he has, and how much he wants to develop further. Therefore, I’m completely relaxed."

Klopp has previously spoken about how he does not miss the everyday challenges of coaching a football team, though he has not ruled out the possibility of returning to management at some point in the future.

© Imago

Klopp assessed as Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe problem emerges

During his time at Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool, Klopp was renowned for his energetic style of management, which was often reflected on the pitch by his players.

The German's teams were famed for their intensity, but it is difficult to see stars like Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe adapting well to his demands.

Neither are particularly diligent without the ball, and issues with Klopp would almost certainly arise, which could potentially lead to tensions.

There is an argument that the 58-year-old would be a suitable candidate as his man-management skills could motivate Real's star players, but even he may find it difficult to deal with the power of key members of the squad at the club.

© Imago

Zinedine Zidane or Xabi Alonso: Why Real Madrid are at key juncture

Real are at a crossroads, as while they must look to maximise the talent at the club, they also need a manager that can command the respect of the dressing room.

Former manager and player Zinedine Zidane was able to get the most out of a squad that contained the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema, but there are question marks about whether he is as tactically astute as some of his managerial compatriots.

If Real opt to keep Alonso or appoint a similarly promising head coach, they may not be able to keep all of their current stars if they wish for harmony behind the scenes and on the pitch.

Los Blancos could alternatively opt to keep the likes of Vinicius Junior, but doing so could limit the impact of any new manager.