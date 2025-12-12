Preview: Famalicao vs Estoril Praia - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 12 Dec 2025 23:37

Famalicao aim to put an end to a three-game winless run in the Primeira Liga as they welcome Estoril Praia to Estadio Municipal 22 de Junho on Sunday for round 14.

Vila Nova come into this fixture on the back of a 2-1 defeat to Minho counterparts Braga last Saturday, a day before the Canaries were involved in an encounter of their own against another side from the region, playing out a 3-3 draw with Moreirense.

Match preview

Back-to-back encounters with fellow Minho sides have left Famalicao with just one point from a possible six, following a 2-2 draw at Moreirense and a difficult start in Vila Nova last weekend.

Yassir Zabiri’s 41st-minute strike had made amends for Rodrigo Pinheiro’s earlier own goal, but Pau Victor struck the winner in the 71st minute for Braga, with Hugo Oliveira’s side dropping a spot to sixth in the Primeira Liga standings.

Famalicao have now failed to win any of their last three league games, including a loss to Porto, but Vila Nova can be optimistic about ending this run, given that their only success in the last four outings came against Estoril in a 2-1 victory in the Portuguese Cup.

This means Fama have secured consecutive victories against the Canaries, having won last season’s corresponding fixture 3-0, although Vila Nova enter this one with the Municipal 22 de Junho looking a shadow of the fortress it once was.

Famalicao have won only two of their seven games at the ground this season (D2, L3) and are looking to put an end to a two-match losing streak at home following those defeats to Braga and Porto.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

While Estoril halted a two-game losing streak with that thrilling draw against Moreirense at Estadio Antonio Coimbra da Mota last weekend, head coach Ian Cathro will be disappointed that his side failed to hold on for the win.

Following up their cup exit with a 1-0 loss at Porto, the Canaries appeared to be cruising against the Green and Whites at one point but eventually surrendered a two-goal lead when Luis Semedo struck a stoppage-time equaliser for the visitors.

Estoril enjoyed their best run from early October through to the first week of November, going five games without defeat – four of which came in the league (W2, D2) – but their slump since returning from the international break has seen them drop to 12th in the standings.

With 22 goals scored so far in the Primeira Liga, the Canaries have proven a potent force in attack, but their weakness lies in a defence that has let in almost as many at the other end, with 21 conceded.

Estoril have also struggled on the road this season, winning just once in six away games and losing three in that sequence (D2), meaning even a single point on Sunday would represent a valuable outcome for the visitors.



Famalicao Primeira Liga form:

W

W

L

W

D

L

Famalicao form (all competitions):

D

D

W

W

L

D

Estoril Praia Primeira Liga form:

D

D

W

W

L

D

Estoril Praia form (all competitions):

D

W

W

L

L

D

Team News

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Famalicao will remain without winger Oscar Aranda, who continues his lengthy spell on the sidelines due to a cruciate ligament problem.

Swiss forward Romeo Beney is also unavailable for Sunday’s home game, having sustained a thigh injury in September, while teenage attacker Umar Abubakar could miss a fourth consecutive match.

Having found the net last time out, Zabiri is likely to retain his place in the number nine role over Simon Elisor, while top scorer Gustavo Sa, with three goals, is expected to provide support just behind him.

Estoril will be without winger Rafik Guitane, who is on international duty with the Algerian team at the Asian Cup, while midfielder Xeka will again miss out through injury.

Goncalo Costa’s availability is uncertain, having missed the game against Moreirense, while Nodar Lominadze could be absent for a fourth straight match.

On a positive note, Jordan Holsgrove returns from suspension, but Cathro has a decision to make in midfield, as Jandro Orellana and Patrick de Paula impressed in Estoril’s engine room last time out.

Famalicao possible starting lineup:

Carevic; Pinheiro, Realpe, De Haas, Bondo; Van de Looi, De Amorim; Dias, Sa, Sorriso; Zabiri

Estoril Praia possible starting lineup:

Robles; Ferro, Boma, Bacher; Amaral, De Paula, Holsgrove, Sanchez; Lacximicant, Begraoui, Carvalho

We say: Famalicao 2-1 Estoril Praia

Estoril’s exciting style this season contrasts with Famalicao’s cautious record of 14 goals scored and nine conceded, but goals are expected at both ends in this fixture.

The Vila Nova are expected to return to winning ways here, given their recent successes against the Canaries, with the visitors’ struggles on the road further strengthening that expectation.



