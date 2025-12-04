Preview: Famalicao vs Braga - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 04 Dec 2025 18:32 , Last updated: 04 Dec 2025 18:43

Close both geographically and in the Primeira Liga standings, sixth-placed Braga make the short trip across town to face Famalicao in fifth for Saturday’s matchday 13 encounter.

Only a single point and position separate both Minho clubs, with the Vila Nova collecting 20 points from their opening 12 fixtures, while the Archbishops have recorded five victories, four draws and two defeats in the campaign.

Match preview

Facing back-to-back fixtures against fellow Minho sides, Famalicao enter this clash following a thrilling contest away at Moreirense last weekend, where the Vila Nova surrendered their lead on two occasions to settle for a 2-2 draw.

A 21-minute opener from Yassir Zabiri and a strike from Gustavo Sa just before the hour mark were cancelled out by Guilherme Schettine’s effort in the 47th minute and a late goal from Dinis Pinto, leaving both sides to share the spoils.



Hugo Oliveira’s men have now failed to win both of their last two Primeira Liga outings, following defeat to Porto, a result which ended their six-game unbeaten streak across all competitions (W3, D3).

However, a fresh run appears to be taking shape for Fama, who also defeated Estoril Praia in the Taca de Portugal prior last weekend’s outing, so the Vila Nova will be aiming for maximum points on Saturday to extend their gap over the visitors and strengthen their European push.

Five wins and as many draws from their opening 12 fixtures of the top-flight campaign leave the O,iveira’s side three points off the top four, but there will be caution heading into this encounter, as both of their losses this season have come on home turf.

Strikingly, those setbacks arrived against two of the previous season’s top-four sides in a 2-1 defeat to Sporting Lisbon and a 1-0 reverse at Porto, both being the only two occasions Famalicao have conceded in six matches (W2, D2) on their turf this term, meaning facing last season’s fourth-placed side presents a clear threat.

Further reinforcing the prospect of extending that trend is Braga’s impressive form, with the Archbishops winning three of their last four games (D1) across all competitions, the most recent being an emphatic 4-0 victory away against 10-man Arouca on Monday.

A dominant first-half showing saw Carlos Vicens’s men surge into a three-goal lead, beginning with Ricardo Horta’s penalty ricocheting off the post and goalkeeper Nico Mantl’s back before the 31-year-old midfielder struck again, with Alex Pinto contributing to the second own goal of the night, while Gustaf Lagerbjelke completed the rout in the second period.

That result means Braga have recorded consecutive league wins for the first time since victories in their opening two fixtures against newly promoted sides Tondela and Alverca, having also secured a 2-1 triumph against Moreirense on matchday 11.

Vicens will be particularly pleased with his side’s resurgence following a six-game winless spell in the top flight (D4, L2), which was interrupted by an emphatic victory against Casa Pia in round nine before losing to leaders Porto.

That remains Braga’s only defeat on the road in six Primeira Liga outings this term, though just two wins in that sequence point to a side that has struggled to turn resilience into tangible results.



Famalicao Primeira Liga form:

D

D

W

W

L

D

Famalicao form (all competitions):

W

W

W

L

W

D

Braga Primeira Liga form:

L

D

W

L

W

W

Braga form (all competitions):

L

L

W

W

D

W

Team News

Famalicao will be without midfielder Gonzalo Pastor due to a knee problem, while winger Oscar Aranda continues his lengthy spell on the sidelines due to a cruciate ligament issue.

Swiss forward Romeo Beney is also out of contention for Saturday’s home game, having sustained a thigh injury back in September.

Sa has been sensational for Famalicao this season, and the 21-year-old enters this match full of confidence after receiving the player of the match award last time out, where he netted his third league goal of the campaign.

Vicens has an almost full squad at his disposal, with long-term absentee Jonatas Noro (Achilles tendon) the only confirmed absence for this encounter.

The availability of Rodrigo Zalazar for Saturday remains uncertain after the Uruguayan international was missing from the matchday squad last time out.

A similar lineup to the one that faced Arouca could be deployed, though Vicens may bring in Fran Navarro to lead the line following a quiet outing from Amine El Ouazzani.



Famalicao possible starting lineup:

Carevic; Pinheiro, Ba, De Haas, Bondo; Van de Looi, De Amorim; Dias, Sa, Sorriso; Zabiri

Braga possible starting lineup:

Hornicek; Area Mbi, Niakate, Lagerbielke; Dorgeles, Gorby, Grillitsch, Gomez; Horta, Navarro, P Victor

We say: Famalicao 1-2 Braga

Trips to Vila Nova are fixtures not many Primeira Liga sides would relish, especially a Braga side still trying to find its rhythm in the league.

However, given the Archbishops have won two of their last three visits to Famalicao, they could edge this one again, buoyed by their recent impressive form, which may continue the trend of hosts falling against top sides at home.



