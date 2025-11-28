Preview: Moreirense vs Famalicao - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Ojele | 28 Nov 2025 03:42 , Last updated: 28 Nov 2025 04:44

Two sides separated by just one point in the top half of the table do battle this weekend as Moreirense and Famalicao go head to head in round 12 of the Portuguese Primeira Liga on Saturday.

While the Vila Nova are unbeaten in three straight games against the hosts, they have failed to win any of their previous five visits to the Parque de Jogos Comendador Joaquim de Almeida Freitas and will head into the weekend looking to end this poor run.

Match preview

Moreirense were sent crashing back to earth in their final outing before the international break when they fell to a 2-1 loss against Braga at the Estadio Braga Municipal on November 9.

Rodrigo Zalazar opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 13th minute, and after Ricardo Horta doubled Braga’s lead in the 71st minute, Maracas struck in the 82nd minute to pull one back for the visitors.

Prior to that, Vasco Costa’s men were on a run of three consecutive defeats, including a somewhat disappointing 1-0 loss against AD Fafe in the Taca de Portugal on October 19, before bouncing back in a 2-0 victory over Arouca at the Estadio Municipal de Arouca.

Having picked up four wins from the first five Primeira Liga matches this term, Moreirense have now lost four of their most recent six league outings, and this drop-off in form has been owing to their recent defensive woes, as they have managed just one clean sheet and conceded 11 goals in their last six games.

However, with five of their six defeats this season coming on the road, Os verdes e brancos will be backing themselves to bounce back this weekend, as they return home, where they are unbeaten in 10 of their 12 league matches since February, claiming six wins and two draws.

© Imago / xMiguelxLemosx.jpg

On the other hand, Famalicao booked their spot in the quarter-finals of the Taca de Portugal last Saturday when they picked up a 2-1 victory over Estoril Praia at the Estadio Antonio Coimbra da Mota.

A second-minute own goal from Antef Tsoungui and Pedro Bondo’s 78th-minute strike put the Vila Nova in a commanding lead heading in the final 10 minutes, and after Alejandro Marques pulled one back for Estoril, Famalicao saw off a late comeback scare to book their spot in the quarter-finals.

Hugo Oliveira’s men now turn their focus to the Primeira Liga, where they will be looking to return to winning ways after seeing their five-game unbeaten run come to an end on November 9, when they were beaten 1-0 by Porto courtesy of a 36th-minute effort from Victor Froholdt.

Famalicao have picked up five wins and four draws from their 11 Primeira Liga matches so far to collect 19 points and sit fifth in the league standings, one point and one place above this weekend’s hosts.

Key to the Vila Nova’s fine start to the season has been their success on the road, where they are unbeaten in each of their seven games across all competitions so far, losing five and picking up two draws while scoring 10 goals and keeping four clean sheets.

Moreirense Primeira Liga form:

L

W

L

L

W

L

Moreirense form (all competitions):

L

W

L

L

L

W

Famalicao Primeira Liga form:

D

D

D

W

W

L

Famalicao form (all competitions):

D

W

W

W

L

W

Team News

© Imago

Moreirense remain without the services of experienced midfielder Lawrence Ofori, who has been out of action since coming off injured in the game against Gil Vicente back in August.

He is joined on the club’s injury table by 30-year-old forward Kiko Bondoso, who is set to sit out his fifth straight game since picking up an injury against Nacional on October 4.

Meanwhile, Famalicao will have to cope without the services of midfielder Gonzalo Pastor, who is yet to feature for the visitors this season due to a knee problem.

Spanish winger Oscar Aranda continues his lengthy spell on the sidelines through a cruciate ligament injury and will also play no part in this weekend’s matchup.

Swiss forward Romeo Beney is also out of contention for the trip to the Parque de Jogos Comendador Joaquim de Almeida Freitas, having sustained a thigh injury back in September.

Moreirense possible starting lineup:

Ferreira; Rodrigues, Batista, Maracas, Kiko; Martins, Stjepanovic, Alanzinho; Travassos, Schettine, Araujo

Famalicao possible starting lineup:

Carevic; Pinheiro, Ba, Realpe, Bondo; Van de Looi, De Amorim; Dias, Sa, Sorriso; Zabiri

We say: Moreirense 2-2 Famalicao

While Famalicao have proven tough to crack on the road this season, they will need to be at their best at the Parque de Jogos Comendador Joaquim de Almeida Freitas, where they are without a win in their previous five visits.

However, Moreirense currently boast the division’s joint second-best home record, with 12 points from five games, and we predict both sides will cancel out each other’s efforts in an entertaining stalemate.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.