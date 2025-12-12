Liverpool vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: Mohamed Salah could be "sneaking off" amid Arne Slot selection doubt in Premier League

By Lewis Nolan | 12 Dec 2025 13:47 , Last updated: 12 Dec 2025 13:52

Hopes of Mohamed Salah's inclusion against Brighton & Hove Albion have diminished following his omission against Inter Milan, Reds expert David Lynch has admitted.

The Merseysiders will be aiming to extend their unbeaten streak to five games when they welcome Brighton to Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday, but that clash could be the last time fans see Salah in the club's famous red kit.

Having been left out by Arne Slot for his side's 1-0 triumph against Inter Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday, there are fears that the relationship between the head coach and the winger is irreparable following the latter's criticism of the former.

Lynch insisted that it is unclear whether Saturday will be his last game for the club, but warned fans to be prepared for the possibility of his exit, telling Sports Mole: "It's very hard to judge if it's the end, but we'll learn more about that over the next day.

"With him not going to Inter and the fallout from that, it depends on how he reacts to that and what Liverpool do to resolve it and bring it to an end because a lot of talks are going on behind the scenes about how to get through this.

"It will depend on lots of factors as to whether it's his last game, but you'd like to think if there is a small chance that it is his last game that he is involved against Brighton, that he is in the squad. You don't want him sneaking off and that being how his Liverpool career ends."

Salah has not featured in three of Liverpool's last four games, while he did not start any of those fixtures, but it would be surprising if he was denied a farewell appearance.

Arne Slot future: Could Liverpool sack boss if Brighton win at Anfield?

While there are doubts about the future of Salah ahead of the team's clash against Brighton, there are also question marks about the future of Slot.

The Dutchman has only overseen five wins in his last 15 games in charge, with the Reds suffering nine defeats in that time.

Speaking to Sports Mole, Lynch did not dismiss the possibility that Saturday could be Slot's final match as Liverpool boss, saying: "I get that sense [that he could be sacked], but that's not necessarily the word from anyone around Liverpool.

"They are pushing the idea that they're behind the manager, they know he's had a lot to deal with this, but as true as that is, it's only true to a point. You cannot keep losing games, and I know they're unbeaten in four, but three were against teams lower down the division.

"I really do think that [losing] and performing poorly could mean we soon reach the point at which trust breaks and and it feels untenable. I also don't think the Anfield crowd will be particularly accepting if this next period goes wrong."

Liverpool's encounter with Brighton will be followed by a difficult test against Tottenham Hotspur on December 20, and it may be impossible to keep Slot in the dugout should he lose both games, especially if the gap to the top four grows larger.

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Will Liverpool beat Brighton after Inter Milan win?

Inter Milan only played 6% of their passes long against Liverpool, and that was surprising considering the Reds have frequently struggled against teams that play more directly.

Just 13.1% of Brighton's passes have been long this term, and there is hope that Liverpool could find joy against the Seagulls.

However, Lynch pushed back against suggestions that the hosts will find it easier against Brighton, when he told Sports Mole: "A lot of the early season concerns about Liverpool's problems just being set pieces and just being long balls have evaporated.

"The PSV game in particular saw Liverpool get played through, and they did at times by Leeds too, particularly in that last 20 minutes when it got ropey. There's not really a style of football that is favourable for Liverpool and the problem they've got is that Brighton are a good side.

"With Brighton's talent and their ability to keep going in matches - they've scored a lot of late goals this season - I absolutely fancy their chances of getting a result at Anfield with the way things are going at the moment."

Brighton have only lost one of their last six games, winning three times while scoring at least two goals on three occasions, and the weekend's clash is sure to be difficult for Liverpool.

