Everton lineup vs. Chelsea: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 11 Dec 2025 17:35 , Last updated: 11 Dec 2025 21:19

Everton will be without at least three players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Seamus Coleman, Jarrad Branthwaite (both hamstring) and Merlin Rohl (hernia) all remain sidelined with injuries, while Thierno Barry should be fit to feature despite sustaining a minor shoulder problem after scoring his first goal for the club in last weekend’s 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

Beto is ready to lead the line if manager David Moyes opts to take Barry out of his first XI, while midfield duo Idrissa Gueye and Tim Iroegbunam are both available to return after serving suspensions.

Gueye, who has missed the last three games after being sent off for slapping teammate Michael Keane in a 1-0 win at Manchester United last month, is expected to start in a deep-lying role alongside James Garner, with Iroegbunam more likely to begin as a substitute.

In-form midfielder and former Chelsea man Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who has scored three goals in his last four appearances, could move up into the number 10 role at the expense of Carlos Alcaraz, with Jack Grealish and Iliman Ndiaye expected to retain their places on the flanks.

A back four of Jake O’Brien, Michael Keane, James Tarkowski and Vitaly Mykolenko is set to remain intact, protecting goalkeeper Jordan Pickford who has kept four cleans sheets in his last five league games.

Everton possible starting lineup: Pickford; O'Brien, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Garner, Gueye; Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish; Barry

