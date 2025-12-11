Chelsea lineup vs. Everton: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 11 Dec 2025 17:35 , Last updated: 11 Dec 2025 21:17

Chelsea could be without up to seven players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Everton at Stamford Bridge.

Moises Caicedo will serve the third and final game of his three-match suspension this weekend, while Liam Delap (shoulder), Levi Colwill (knee), Romeo Lavia, Dario Essugo (both thigh) and Mykhaylo Mudryk (doping suspension) remain unavailable for selection.

Wesley Fofana sustained an eye injury during a freak accident in Chelsea’s 2-1 Champions League defeat to Atalanta BC on Wednesday, but head coach Enzo Maresca is hopeful that the defender will be given the green light to feature against Everton.

After playing 90 minutes in midweek, captain Reece James could drop down to the substitutes’ bench and Malo Gusto will hope to earn a recall at right-back, with Trevoh Chalobah moving back into the heart of the defence to play alongside either Fofana, Tosin Adarabioyo or Benoit Badiashile.

Enzo Fernandez is expected to move into a deeper midfield role, and if James does not retain his starting spot in midfield, then Andrey Santos could be recalled, while star playmaker Cole Palmer is expected to return in the number 10 position after he was rested in midweek.

In the absence of Delap, Joao Pedro is set to continue as the central striker, while Alejandro Garnacho and Estevao will both be looking to force their way back into the first XI on the flanks at the expense of Jamie Gittens and Pedro Neto.

Chelsea possible starting lineup: Sanchez; Gusto, Chalobah, Fofana, Cucurella; Santos, Fernandez; Estevao, Palmer, Garnacho; Pedro

