How to watch Chelsea vs. Everton: Date, time, live stream and TV channel

By Darren Plant | 10 Dec 2025 12:35

Chelsea and Everton will be bidding to enter the top-four positions in the Premier League table when they face each other on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues head into this fixture having failed to win any of their last four matches in all competitions, most recently losing 2-1 to Atalanta BC in the Champions League.

As for the Toffees, they have prevailed in four of their last five top-flight fixtures to catapult them into seventh place in the standings.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details that you need to know about how to follow Saturday's Premier League clash between Chelsea and Everton.

What time does Chelsea vs. Everton kick off?

This game will kick off at 3:00pm on Saturday, December 13 for viewers in the United Kingdom.

Where is Chelsea vs. Everton being played?

The 40,044-capacity Stamford Bridge will be the backdrop for this weekend's action.

Chelsea will be returning to their West London home for the first time since November 30 having played three successive away fixtures in two different competitions.

How to watch Chelsea vs. Everton in the UK

TV channels

This contest will not be broadcast live on UK television due to the embargo on Saturday 3pm kickoffs.

Streaming

Likewise, the game is unavailable to stream live in the UK.

Highlights

Highlights will be posted on the Sky Sports app shortly after full-time, and uploaded to the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel later.

Fans can also catch Match of the Day on BBC One at 10:20pm for highlights and analysis of all of Saturday's top-flight action.

What is at stake for Chelsea and Everton?

With Everton having earned four more points than Chelsea over their last three fixtures, they now sit within one point of their hosts on Saturday.

As a result of fourth-placed Crystal Palace and sixth-placed Manchester United not playing on Saturday, a victor in this fixture would end the day in fourth spot.

Chelsea possess just the 14th-best home record in the Premier League, collecting 11 points from their seven matches at Stamford Bridge.

Meanwhile, Everton have accumulated 10 points from the same amount of encounters on their travels, beating Wolverhampton Wanderers, Man United and Bournemouth respectively.