Wolves transfer news: Jhon Arias viewed as 'dream' signing ahead of winter window

By Darren Plant | 10 Dec 2025 11:40

Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly likely to have a decision to make regarding the future of Jhon Arias.

During the summer transfer window, the Colombia international was signed as the replacement for Matheus Cunha in a deal worth in the region of £19m.

However, in sharp contrast to the frequent goals and assists provided by the Brazilian star, Arias has registered neither during his time in England.

After 974 minutes in a Wolves shirt, the 28-year-old has been written off by the club's fanbase, some of whom applauded his substitution against Manchester United on Monday night.

At a time when Wolves sit 13 points adrift of safety in the Premier League table, Rob Edwards and the club's recruitment team must decide the next step for the playmaker.

© Imago

Brazilian giants interested in Arias

In recent weeks, it has become no secret that a number of Brazilian clubs are admirers of Arias after his previous stint with Fluminense.

According to UOL Esporte, Palmeiras appear most likely to make a sustained attempt to secure a deal for Arias during the winter transfer window.

The report claims that Arias is open to a transfer to Palmeiras at a time when the Brasileiro runners-up are said to view him as a 'dream' signing.

As it stands, there is currently no indication whether Wolves are prepared to part ways with Arias, either on a permanent or temporary basis.

Since Rob Edwards replaced Vitor Pereira in the Molineux dugout, Arias has started three of his four matches in charge.

© Imago / Focus Images

Wolves should cut losses and sell Arias

If Arias remains at Wolves in the long term, there is a high possibility that his value will drop considerably.

When Fosun international want to work with a self-sustainable model, it is heavily reliant on market opportunities, and cashing in on Arias would represent such a chance.

Even if Palmeiras offer a loan with obligation or a transfer fee paid in instalments, Wolves' likely relegation to the Championship means that they should recoup as much money as possible as soon as possible.

That can then be reinvested into a player who is more suited to English football and is prepared to take his chance of likely playing second-tier football during 2026-27 with the view of featuring in a promotion bid.