Wolves 1-4 Man United: Ruben Amorim issues AFCON update after Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo, Noussair Mazraoui feature in Molineux win

08 Dec 2025

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has admitted that he is still unsure whether he will have Noussair Mazraoui, Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo available for next Monday's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at Old Trafford.

The trio were starters against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday evening, with Man United recording a 4-1 victory at Molineux to move into sixth spot in the Premier League table.

However, it is still unclear whether the trio will be available to play against Bournemouth, with all three set to be involved for their respective national teams at the Africa Cup of Nations.

FIFA recently revealed that their release period has been reduced by seven days and will now start on December 15.

“In line with the same principle used for the FIFA World Cup 2022, the release period will be reduced by seven days and start on Monday, December 15, 2025," FIFA said in a statement.

Mazraoui, Amad, Mbeumo are set to be involved in AFCON

However, whether that means that all three can be involved against Bournemouth remains to be seen.

"The club is talking with national teams, let’s wait for the middle of the week. I don’t know for sure but we are doing our job and the national teams are talking with us, that is a good sign," Amorim told reporters during his post-Wolves press conference.

The Africa Cup of Nations will begin on December 21 and run until January 18, 2026, with Mbeumo, Amad and Mazraoui potentially missing six Premier League matches, in addition to the third round of the FA Cup against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Bruno Fernandes scored twice, while Mbeumo and Mason Mount were also on the scoresheet in the comfortable win over Wolves on Monday.

Man United comfortably overcame Wolves at Molineux

"I think we started the game really well. We scored a goal and we let Wolves a little bit get back into the game. We suffered in the last play of the first half but in the second half we had good pace, good quality in the decisions. We finished the game and Wolves is in one difficult moment. It was a good evening," Amorim told Sky Sports News.

"We score four but we had a lot of shots, so I can't make that connecttion with more clinical. I think we improved a lot if you compare last season and this season we are creating so much more chances and scoring more goals and having more real situations of danger, so I'm really pleased with that.

"I felt since the first minute, if it was not sooner we would win the game and I really enjoyed how we played the second half. We need to win the next one, this one is in the past. Let's go."

Man United now sit just one point behind fourth-placed Crystal Palace, while they are five points behind third-placed Aston Villa ahead of the next set of fixtures.