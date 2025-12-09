Matthijs de Ligt injury: Ruben Amorim hints at complications for Manchester United centre-back

By Anthony Brown | 09 Dec 2025 00:45

Ruben Amorim has provided a vague injury update on Manchester United defender Matthijs de Ligt after the Dutch defender missed Monday night's 4-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Dutch central defender sat out his second match in succession on Monday evening, having also missed last week’s 1-1 draw against West Ham United.

A Bruno Fernandes-inspired performance was required as the Red Devils romped to their seventh league victory of the season, lifting the club to sixth on the Premier League table.

After the match at Molineux, Amorim gave an ambiguous update on the defender's situation, implying the original assessment of a minor knock may have been overly optimistic.

De Ligt injury: Amorim's comments signal shift in expectation

Previously, Amorim had downplayed De Ligt’s injury as a “minor issue” ahead of the West Ham clash, claiming he was hopeful the centre-back would be available to face Wolves.

That optimism has since diminished, with the manager unwilling to set a return date.

"I don't know, sometimes you have an idea, then you have to see day by day," Amorim told journalists. "I'm not going to say when he is coming back."

The Portuguese manager's terse remarks indicate the injury may be more complicated than initially anticipated, leaving United anxious about the fitness of a key player ahead of the busy festive schedule and the forthcoming departure of Noussair Mazraoui for the Africa Cup of Nations.

De Ligt injury: Man Utd face defensive depletion

With De Ligt sidelined, youngster Ayden Heaven was once again selected to partner Mazraoui and Luke Shaw in central defence.

Although United earned an emphatic victory, the dependence on less experienced players underlines the pressure on Amorim’s squad.

With Harry Maguire and Leny Yoro dealing with injuries, and Lisandro Martinez gradually returning after a long absence, De Ligt’s ongoing absence means the Red Devils are still short at the back.

United are now hopeful of receiving positive injury updates before their next fixture against Bournemouth; however, Amorim’s recent remarks suggest that supporters should not expect a quick return for their defensive stalwart.