Man United's Casemiro makes 'major' decision on future as battle for Brazilian intensifies

By Matt Law | 25 Feb 2026 15:31 , Last updated: 25 Feb 2026 15:33

Casemiro is reportedly keen to continue his career in Europe when he leaves Manchester United on a free transfer at the end of June.

The 34-year-old has been one of Man United's most impressive performers this season, especially in recent weeks, but the decision has been made to release him on a free transfer this summer.

Man United are planning to make two high-profile midfield signings ahead of the 2026-27 campaign, with Manuel Ugarte also expected to move on, while there remains speculation surrounding the future of captain Bruno Fernandes.

Casemiro, who is set to represent Brazil at the 2026 World Cup, will not be short of offers this summer despite his age.

© Imago

Casemiro 'wants' to continue career in Europe

There are believed to be clubs from the Saudi Pro League and the MLS ready to move for Casemiro, but according to The Sun, the experienced midfielder wants to continue his career in European football.

The report claims that Casemiro has told close friends that he is still capable of operating at the highest level.

Porto have been linked with a move for their former player, with the Brazilian representing the Portuguese outfit during the 2014-15 campaign before returning to Real Madrid.

However, there is also believed to be strong interest from Serie A.

AC Milan signed Luka Modric on a free transfer last year, and it is thought to be possible that the pair could reunite at San Siro next term.

© Iconsport

Milan 'emerge' as contenders for Casemiro

Modric signed a one-year deal with the option of a further year, and that could be activated, with the Croatian impressing for Milan this term.

Sao Paulo are also believed to be eyeing a reunion with Casemiro, with the Brazilian outfit thought to be willing to offer their former player a two-year contract, while there would also be the option to work with the club once he has retired.

The Brazilian has scored five times and registered two assists in 26 appearances for Man United this term, while he has 22 goals and 14 assists in 151 matches for the 20-time English champions since his arrival from Real Madrid in 2022.