Casemiro future: Three clubs 'in the race' to sign Man United midfielder on a free transfer

By Matt Law | 21 Feb 2026 16:34

Inter Miami have reportedly emerged as serious contenders for Manchester United midfielder Casemiro, with the Brazilian available on a free transfer this summer.

Casemiro has been an impressive performer for the Red Devils during the 2025-26 campaign, but the 33-year-old will be leaving the 20-time English champions on a free transfer at the end of June.

There has been a host of speculation surrounding the midfielder's future since the decision was communicated, and it had been thought that Saudi Arabia would be his most likely destination.

However, according to The Sun, Inter Miami have moved into pole position, with the MLS outfit looking to bring in a replacement for Sergio Busquets, who has retired.

Inter Miami, Porto, Sao Paolo 'express' Casemiro interest

The report claims that Casemiro has been in Florida this week to 'scout the area', with the Brazilian thought to be open to a switch to the David Beckham-owned club.

Casemiro will have a number of options available to him, though, with Porto believed to be considering re-signing the South American.

The experienced midfielder spent the 2014-15 campaign with Porto, before Real Madrid activated his buyback clause.

Sao Paulo are also believed to be keeping a close eye on Casemiro's situation, with a return to the Brazilian outfit this summer thought to be a possibility.

Casemiro came through the youth system at Sao Paulo before turning professional with the club in 2010, and he went on to make 111 appearances for Tricolor Paulista ahead of a move to Real Madrid.

Could Casemiro make emotional return to Sao Paulo?

Sao Paulo are believed to be willing to offer Casemiro a two-year contract, with the option to work with the club once he has retired from professional football.

The Brazilian outfit could therefore potentially open up a path into coaching for Casemiro, but it is unclear at this stage whether that avenue appeals to the midfielder.

For now, Casemiro is focused on helping Man United secure a return to the Champions League for the 2026-27 campaign.

The Brazilian has scored five times and registered two assists in 25 appearances for the 20-time English champions during an impressive 2025-26 campaign to date.