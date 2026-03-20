England squad confirmed: Winners and losers from Thomas Tuchel's selection including Kobbie Mainoo, Harry Maguire, Marcus Rashford

By Ben Knapton | 20 Mar 2026 10:02 , Last updated: 20 Mar 2026 10:14

England manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed his squad for March's international friendlies against Uruguay and Japan.

The Three Lions continue their preparations for the upcoming World Cup 2026 tournament with two Wembley showdowns, firstly welcoming Uruguay to their headquarters on March 27.

Tuchel's men then host Japan under the arch four days later, and the former Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain head coach has summoned a whopping 35 players to be a part of his selection.

England squad: Kobbie Mainoo, Harry Maguire among Thomas Tuchel's winners

© Imago

Following reports that Manchester United duo Harry Maguire and Kobbie Mainoo would be named in the squad, both Red Devils have made the cut for the upcoming friendlies.

Maguire and Mainoo have had their Old Trafford careers revitalised since Michael Carrick took charge, with Mainoo forming an effective midfield pairing with Casemiro and Maguire shining alongside Lisandro Martinez in defence.

The centre-back and midfielder had been backed for recalls by Man United boss Michael Carrick, and both are now in line for their first England appearance since September 2024 against the Republic of Ireland in the UEFA Nations League.

From current Man Utd stars to former Red Devils proteges, Everton's utility man James Garner will also be a part of the England ranks against Uruguay and Japan as he seeks to make his senior international debut.

The 25-year-old - who won the Under-21 Euros with England in 2023 - has contributed two goals and five assists from 30 Premier League games this season, featuring as a deep-lying midfielder, right-back and centre-back.

With a mammoth 35 players selected, there is also room for no fewer than five goalkeepers, and Tuchel has welcomed 35-year-old Brighton & Hove Albion shot-stopper Jason Steele into his camp.

AC Milan's Fikayo Tomori is also on the list for the first time since late 2023, while further forward, Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been rewarded for his exceptional Leeds United form with a call-up.

England squad: Luke Shaw, Trent Alexander-Arnold left out of Thomas Tuchel's squad

© Imago / News Images

While Maguire and Mainoo have been named in Tuchel's selection, teammate Luke Shaw has been left out, despite being a reliable presence for Man United in the current campaign.

In addition, misfiring Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins is nowhere to be seen either, nor is Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has struggled to settle since leaving Liverpool for Real Madrid in the summer.

Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White has also failed to make the grade, in addition to Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Conor Gallagher, another player who has been found wanting since his January switch.

Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott has been cut from the ranks to accommodate Garner's call-up; the former was included in the senior ranks for the first time in November but did not make it onto the pitch.

England squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), James Trafford (Manchester City), Aaron Ramsdale (Newcastle United), Jason Steele (Brighton & Hove Albion)



Defenders: Dan Burn (Newcastle United), Marc Guehi (Manchester City), Lewis Hall (Newcastle United), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Tino Livramento (Newcastle United), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Nico O'Reilly (Manchester City), Jarell Quansah (Bayer Leverkusen), Djed Spence (Tottenham Hotspur), John Stones (Manchester City), Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan)



Midfielders: Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), James Garner (Everton), Jordan Henderson (Brentford), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace)



Forwards: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Leeds United), Eberechi Eze (Arsenal), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Noni Madueke (Arsenal), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Marcus Rashford (Barcelona, loan from Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Dominic Solanke (Tottenham Hotspur)