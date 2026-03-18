Michael Carrick backs Man United trio for England recalls ahead of 2026 World Cup

By Matt Law | 18 Mar 2026 16:44

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has backed Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Kobbie Mainoo to earn recalls to the England squad on Friday.

England are set to take on Uruguay on March 27 and Japan on March 31, as the Three Lions continue their preparation for the 2026 World Cup with two friendlies.

Maguire, Shaw and Mainoo have been out of contention for England due to their struggles at Man United, but the trio have all been vital for the Red Devils of late.

Three Lions head coach Thomas Tuchel will confirm his squad for the final camp before the World Cup on Friday, and Carrick is hoping that the Man United trio will be involved.

"I haven't been in touch [with Tuchel]," Carrick told reporters. "For the boys, I'd love to see them picked for this one and for the summer.

© Imago

Man United trio Maguire, Shaw, Mainoo have been in strong form under Carrick

"I don't have any influence on that, but the way they're playing, they have put themselves in the picture and given themselves a chance. They are playing well enough to warrant a place."

Maguire and Shaw have been vital members of Carrick's back four, while Mainoo has excelled since Ruben Amorim's departure as head coach earlier this year.

Mainoo's future at Man United had been in severe doubt under Amorim, but the midfielder has been a vital player for the Red Devils since Carrick's arrival.

As a result, it would be a surprise if Mainoo was not included in Tuchel's squad, even considering the options available in that area of the field.

© Imago / Action Plus

Carrick pays tribute to "really impressive" Mainoo

"You can always improve on a lot of things, just the age he’s at, there is so much more to come and develop, that’s the stage he’s at in his career," said Carrick when asked about Mainoo.

"He’s got a lot of letters to improve. He’s doing really well, not having a lot of football to come in and play a run of games. He found his rhythm quickly and his natural flow.

"He was really good again at the weekend, putting in a performance where he did a little bit of everything. Really impressive."

Maguire, Shaw and Mainoo are again all expected to be involved when Man United continue their Premier League campaign against Bournemouth on Friday night.