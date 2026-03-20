Man United equal unwanted 21-year-old Premier League record in frustrating Bournemouth draw

By Ben Sully | 20 Mar 2026 23:49

Man United have become the first club in 21 years to give up a lead on two occasions in home and away fixtures against the same opponent in a single Premier League season.

The Red Devils spurned a winning position on three separate occasions in December's dramatic 4-4 draw against Bournemouth at Old Trafford.

Man United experienced a sense of Deja vu as they missed another chance to claim a victory over the Cherries in Friday's 2-2 draw on the south coast.

Bruno Fernandes broke the deadlock with a 61st-minute penalty after Alex Jimenez was penalised for a pull in the box.

Minutes later, the Red Devils appealed for another penalty following Adrian Truffert's challenge on Amad Diallo, before Bournemouth raced up the other end to equalise through Ryan Christie.

Bournemouth equalise through Ryan Christie after a penalty call from Manchester United up the other end ? pic.twitter.com/4uGV35X1Jk — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 20, 2026

Man United equal 21-year-old Premier League record

A James Hill own goal handed Man United their second lead of the evening, only for Harry Maguire to give away a penalty that resulted in a red card and allowed Junior Kroupi to level from the spot.

Man United were left frustrated by the decision not to award a penalty before Bournemouth's first goal and the fact that they spurned two leads in a gripping second half at the Vitality Stadium.

Unfortunately for the Red Devils, they have become the first team to lead more than once in home and away games against the same opponent in a single Premier League season but win neither match since Crystal Palace in the 2004-05 campaign.

Back then, the Eagles gave up 1-0 and 2-1 leads in both of their matches against Southampton, resulting in 2-2 draws at Selhurst Park and St Mary's.

© Imago / IPS

Iraola continues to frustrate Man United

The result also continues Man United's poor record against Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola.

The Red Devils have failed to win any of their previous eight meetings with Iraola, both as a manager and as a player.

Iraola was the captain when Marcelo Bielsa's Athletic Bilbao won home and away against Man United in the Europa League last 16 in 2011-12.

Since taking over the reins at Bournemouth in 2013, Iraola has overseen two victories and four draws, with both of those wins coming by a 3-0 scoreline at Old Trafford.

Despite dropping points on Friday evening, Man United will head into the international break in third position in the Premier League table.

Michael Carrick's side will next be in Premier League action on April 13, when they welcome Leeds United to Old Trafford.