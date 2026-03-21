Harry Maguire red card: How many matches will Man United defender miss following Bournemouth dismissal?

By Ben Sully | 21 Mar 2026 01:20

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire will serve a one-match ban after being sent off in Friday's 2-2 draw with Bournemouth.

The centre-back went into the match in high spirits following his recall to the England squad for the upcoming friendlies against Uruguay and Japan.

However, Maguire's week ultimately ended in disappointment after being shown a red card in Friday's away clash with the Cherries.

The 33-year-old's dismissal was just one of the many notable events that took place in a dramatic second half, which saw Bruno Fernandes net from the penalty spot, shortly before Ryan Christie equalised after Amad Diallo had a penalty appeal waved off at the opposite end of the pitch.

"It's so easy nowadays to go down and get a penalty, you know guarantee you're going to get one...so why stay on your feet?



Jamie Redknapp & Andy Cole weigh in on Harry Maguire's red card ? pic.twitter.com/8ilpypt0os — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 20, 2026

Maguire questions penalty decisions after Bournemouth draw

Man United retook the lead through a James Hill own goal, but Maguire was then penalised for pulling back Evanilson in the box as the last defender.

Referee Stuart Attwell brandished a red card in Maguire's direction before Junior Kroupi kept his composure to clinch a point for his side.

Man United were left angered by the decision to award Bournemouth a penalty, feeling that they should have had another one for a similar incident in the lead-up to the home side's equaliser, when Adrien Truffert appeared to pull on Diallo's arm.

After the match, Maguire wrote on Instagram: "So soft but that’s where football is at the moment, and I should know better.

"You would think both decisions would reach the same outcome. We will be back after the break. Safe travel home Reds, your support has been unbelievable."

The third red card of Harry Maguire's Premier League career shows what a difference seven minutes can make! ? pic.twitter.com/8DcDqPMO4k — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) March 20, 2026

How many games is Maguire suspended for following Bournemouth red card?

While Maguire was shown a straight red card, he will only serve a one-match ban after being sent off for the denial of a goalscoring opportunity.

If he had been sent off for violent conduct, he would have been punished with a three-match suspension.

The dismissal means he will be absent from Man United's Premier League home clash against Leeds United on April 13.

Crucially, the defender will be available for an important game against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on April 18.

In the meantime, Maguire will link up with Thomas Tuchel's England squad with the hope of making his first international appearance since September 2004.