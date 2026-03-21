Premier League Gameweek 31
Bournemouth
Mar 20, 2026 8.00pm
2
2
HT : 0 0
FT Vitality Stadium
Man Utd
  • Ryan Christie 67' goal
  • David Brooks 73' yellowcard
  • Eli Kroupi 73' yellowcard
  • Adam Smith 73' yellowcard
  • Eli Kroupi 81' yellowcard
  • Ben Gannon-Doak 87' yellowcard
  • yellowcard Bruno Fernandes 61'
  • goal James Hill 71' (OG)
  • yellowcard Benjamin Sesko 71'
  • yellowcard Ayden Heaven 82'
  • yellowcard Manuel Ugarte 82'
  • yellowcard Mason Mount 90'
  • yellowcard Mason Mount 90'+6'

Harry Maguire red card: How many matches will Man United defender miss following Bournemouth dismissal?

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How many matches will Maguire miss after Bournemouth red card?
© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire will serve a one-match ban after being sent off in Friday's 2-2 draw with Bournemouth.

The centre-back went into the match in high spirits following his recall to the England squad for the upcoming friendlies against Uruguay and Japan.

However, Maguire's week ultimately ended in disappointment after being shown a red card in Friday's away clash with the Cherries.

The 33-year-old's dismissal was just one of the many notable events that took place in a dramatic second half, which saw Bruno Fernandes net from the penalty spot, shortly before Ryan Christie equalised after Amad Diallo had a penalty appeal waved off at the opposite end of the pitch.

Maguire questions penalty decisions after Bournemouth draw

Man United retook the lead through a James Hill own goal, but Maguire was then penalised for pulling back Evanilson in the box as the last defender.

Referee Stuart Attwell brandished a red card in Maguire's direction before Junior Kroupi kept his composure to clinch a point for his side.

Man United were left angered by the decision to award Bournemouth a penalty, feeling that they should have had another one for a similar incident in the lead-up to the home side's equaliser, when Adrien Truffert appeared to pull on Diallo's arm.

After the match, Maguire wrote on Instagram: "So soft but that’s where football is at the moment, and I should know better.

"You would think both decisions would reach the same outcome. We will be back after the break. Safe travel home Reds, your support has been unbelievable."

How many games is Maguire suspended for following Bournemouth red card?

While Maguire was shown a straight red card, he will only serve a one-match ban after being sent off for the denial of a goalscoring opportunity. 

If he had been sent off for violent conduct, he would have been punished with a three-match suspension.

The dismissal means he will be absent from Man United's Premier League home clash against Leeds United on April 13. 

Crucially, the defender will be available for an important game against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on April 18.

In the meantime, Maguire will link up with Thomas Tuchel's England squad with the hope of making his first international appearance since September 2004.

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