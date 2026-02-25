Real Madrid vs. Benfica: Will Gianluca Prestianni be involved in Champions League clash at Bernabeu?

By Matt Law | 25 Feb 2026 16:44 , Last updated: 25 Feb 2026 16:47

Benfica will be missing Gianluca Prestianni for Wednesday's Champions League knockout round playoff second leg against Real Madrid, with UEFA upholding his suspension.

On Tuesday, UEFA revealed that Prestianni had been provisionally suspended for the contest while an allegation of racist abuse is investigated.

Vinicius Junior, who scored the only goal of the first leg last week, accused Prestianni of racially abusing him shortly after making the breakthrough in Portugal, which led to the match being halted for 11 minutes, with FIFA’s anti-racism protocols being activated.

Benfica appealed UEFA's provisional suspension, with Prestianni making the trip to Madrid in the hope that he could be involved.

“The club regrets being deprived of the player while the process is still under investigation and will appeal this Uefa decision, even if the applicable timelines are unlikely to have any practical effect on the second leg of the Champions League playoff," read a statement from the Portuguese giants.

“Benfica also reaffirms its unwavering commitment to combating all forms of racism and discrimination – values that are part of its historical identity and reflected in its daily actions, its global community, the work of the Benfica Foundation, and major figures in the club’s history, such as Eusebio.”

However, a statement from UEFA read: "The appeal lodged by SL Benfica is dismissed. Consequently, the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body's decision of 23 February 2026 is confirmed. Mr. Gianluca Prestianni remains provisionally suspended for the next UEFA club competition match for which he would otherwise be eligible."

Should Prestianni be found guilty of racially abusing Vinicius, the Argentine could be suspended for a minimum of 10 matches.

Benfica president Rui Costa told reporters on Tuesday: "Benfica will stand by Prestianni. Not just because he's our player. I repeat what I think is the most pertinent point in a situation like this: Prestianni is not racist, he is being condemned for racism when he is not racist."

Will Vinicius start for Real Madrid?

Wednesday's match will be an emotional occasion for Vinicius, but there was never any serious danger of the forward not being involved in this match.

The Brazilian is a certain starter for Real Madrid, especially as Kylian Mbappe is injured, while Rodrygo will miss the match through suspension.

Vinicius has scored 12 goals and registered 11 assists in 36 appearances for Real Madrid this season, including two goals and five assists in nine Champions League matches.