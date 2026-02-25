Andre Onana's Man United stance 'revealed' amid Senne Lammens' excellent form

By Matt Law | 25 Feb 2026 10:36 , Last updated: 25 Feb 2026 10:39

Andre Onana reportedly believes that he will be given the chance to re-establish himself as Manchester United's number one goalkeeper during the 2026-27 campaign.

The 29-year-old joined Trabzonspor on loan from Man United last summer, with the Red Devils bringing in Senne Lammens to compete with Altay Bayindir for the gloves at Old Trafford.

Bayindir initially kept his spot between the sticks, but Lammens has since firmly established himself as Man United's number one, and the Belgian has drawn a host of praise for his performances, with his finest game for the club coming against Everton on Monday night.

Lammens put in a man-of-the-match performance to help Man United record a 1-0 win over Everton last time out, and the 23-year-old has provided a steady presence between the sticks, which was not the case during Onana's time in goal.

© Imago / Action Plus

Onana 'eyeing' number one spot at Man United next season

Onana has only kept four clean sheets in 20 appearances for Trabzonspor, conceding 30 times in the process, and as it stands, it is unlikely that the Turkish outfit will sign the Cameroonian on a permanent basis this summer.

As a result, Onana is set to return to Man United for pre-season training.

According to The Guardian, Onana wants to battle to re-establish himself as Man United's number one and is confident that he will be given the opportunity.

The Cameroonian only managed to keep 24 clean sheets in 102 appearances for Man United, conceding 150 times in the process, and he made a number of high-profile errors.

© Imago

Lammens has excelled at Man United this season

Lammens, on the other hand, has steadied the ship, with his unassuming style calming the defence, and Red Devils head coach Michael Carrick was full of praise for his goalkeeper following the contest with Everton on Monday night.

"For me a goalkeeper has to be reliable, be trustworthy," Carrick said after the game. "Instead of creating a chaos, you want him to take the chaos away and calm things down. I think Senne does that."

"He’s quite quiet at times and unassuming but he’s got a real steeliness. To step in, it’s a big role – for some.”

Despite Onana's confidence, it is incredibly difficult to imagine the goalkeeper being given the chance to re-establish himself at Man United next season.

A permanent move away from Old Trafford is expected to occur this summer, and Onana will not be short of interest despite his struggles in Manchester.