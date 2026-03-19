Man Utd transfer news: Borussia Dortmund 'keen' on signing Red Devils flop for a third time

By Carter White | 19 Mar 2026 14:19

Manchester United attacker Jadon Sancho is reportedly wanted by former club Borussia Dortmund this summer.

The 25-year-old is currently spending the 2025-26 campaign on loan at fellow Premier League side Aston Villa, who were fighting for the English crown until a recent slump in top-flight form in the Second City.

Nevertheless, the Villans and Sancho are still in with a shout of finishing inside a Champions League position this season, with the Second City club also competing in the knockout stages of the Europa League.

The Man Utd loanee could earn a start for Unai Emery's troops on Thursday night, when Villa welcome Ligue 1 outfit Lille to Villa Park for the second leg of their round-of-16 tie in UEFA's second-tier club competition.

Sancho finds himself on a temporary deal with the Villans after falling out of favour at the Theatre of Dreams, where the 23-time England international has been labelled as one of the club's worst-ever signings.

© Imago / Sportimage

Dortmund 'in talks' to re-sign Sancho this summer

According to German publication Bild, there could be a significant change in scenery on the horizon for Sancho, who might be set to swap the rough and tumble of the Premier League for the Bundesliga.

The report claims that German giants Borussia Dortmund are interested in bringing the out-of-favour 25-year-old back to Signal Iduna Park over the summer transfer window ahead of the 2026-27 term.

It is understood that the Bundesliga powerhouses have made contact with the representatives of Sancho over a potential off-season switch, although they are yet to discuss anything with the player.

Earning around £250,000 per week on his current Old Trafford terms, the Englishman would supposedly need to take a salary reduction of 50% to make a move to Dortmund feasible this summer.

With his ongoing deal at the Theatre of Dreams expiring at the conclusion of the current campaign, Sancho is widely expected to cut ties with Man Utd, who are moving in a different direction at the top end of the pitch.

© Imago / Andrew Yates Sportimage

Reigniting a stalled career

Making just seven Premier League starts for Aston Villa this season, Sancho is a fringe player in the Second City, with the likes of Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins shining brighter than the Man Utd loanee.

The 25-year-old has struggled in England since his high-profile £73m switch from Borussia Dortmund in July 2021, falling out with managers such as Erik ten Hag and Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford.

Sancho enjoyed the best spell of his career in Germany between 2017 and 2021, when he bagged 50 competitive goals across 137 appearances for Dortmund, helping them to a DFB Pokal success in 2020-21.

At the end of that campaign, the winger making England's 2026 World Cup squad would have been a given for many supporters considering his upwards trajectory, however the attacker is nowhere near Thomas Tuchel's plans for North America.