Aston Villa lineup vs. Lille: Predicted XI for Europa League last-16 second leg

By Oliver Thomas | 17 Mar 2026 07:55 , Last updated: 17 Mar 2026 07:59

Aston Villa will be without at least three players for the second leg of their Europa League last-16 tie at home against Lille on Thursday night.

Boubacar Kamara (knee) and Youri Tielemans (ankle) remain sidelined with injuries, while Ross Barkley - who scored in Villa’s 3-1 Premier League defeat at Man United on Sunday - is ineligible for the Europa League.

Matty Cash has missed Villa’s last two games with a calf injury and he will be assessed ahead of kickoff against Lille along with Emiliano Buendia, who was seen in some discomfort when he came off in the closing stages of the loss at Old Trafford last time out.

On a positive note, head coach Unai Emery will be able to call upon Jadon Sancho after he was ineligible to face parent club Man United. The winger could take the place of Buendia in the starting lineup, while John McGinn will hope to keep his spot on the right side of midfield.

Ollie Watkins scored the crucial goal in last week’s 1-0 first-leg win over Lille and he will hope to fend off competition from Tammy Abraham to start again up front, while Morgan Rogers is expected to continue in an advanced central role.

Douglas Luiz is set to be recalled to partner Amadou Onana in centre-midfield, while Lamare Bogarde could continue at right-back if Cash is not fit to feature, joining Ezri Konsa, Pau Torres and Ian Maatsen in a four-man defence.

Aston Villa possible starting lineup: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Maatsen; Luiz, Onana; McGinn, Rogers, Sancho; Watkins