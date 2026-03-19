Summer of uncertainty: Liverpool forward 'almost certain' to leave ahead of busy window

By Saikat Mandal | 19 Mar 2026 19:50

Liverpool forward Federico Chiesa is reportedly set to leave Anfield in the summer transfer window after struggling to make a significant impact.

The Italian winger joined the Reds for £12m from Juventus in the summer of 2024, but has failed to consistently meet expectations.

The former Fiorentina attacker endured a difficult spell marked by injuries and inconsistent form in 2024-25, playing only a peripheral role as Liverpool lifted the Premier League title under Arne Slot.

Despite retaining the support of sections of the fanbase, the Italian has made just one start in 22 Premier League appearances, registering two goals and one assist.

More notably, even amid injuries to several key attacking players, Slot has been reluctant to hand Chiesa regular opportunities, underlining the limited trust placed in him.

Liverpool set for another busy transfer window

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

After spending over £450m on new recruits last summer, Liverpool are expected to be active once again in the transfer market amid growing uncertainty over the squad.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, the club’s spending capability will largely depend on whether they secure Champions League qualification next season.

The report claims that Chiesa is the most likely departure, with several other key players also facing uncertain futures.

Mohamed Salah, Ibrahima Konate, Andrew Robertson, Joe Gomez and Curtis Jones are all reportedly in doubt, while long-term succession planning is required for Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker.

Meanwhile, Slot’s own position could come under scrutiny if Liverpool finish the season without silverware and fail to qualify for the Champions League, while sporting director Richard Hughes has also been linked with a move to Al Hilal.

Selling Federico Chiesa: another Michael Edwards masterstroke?

© Imago / Sportimage

While some Liverpool supporters feel Chiesa has been treated harshly, the final decision ultimately rests with Slot, who assesses him closely in training.

Clubs such as Napoli and Roma are reportedly interested in the 28-year-old, with Liverpool believed to have set an asking price between £21.8m and £26.1m.

Michael Edwards has built a reputation for maximising player sales, and securing a significant fee for Chiesa could be viewed as another astute piece of business, given his limited impact at the club.