Preview: Blackburn Rovers vs Middlesbrough - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Sully | 19 Mar 2026 19:49 , Last updated: 19 Mar 2026 19:53

Promotion-chasing Middlesbrough will travel to Ewood Park for Saturday’s Championship clash with relegation-threatened Blackburn Rovers.

Boro head into the lunchtime kick-off in second place in the Championship table, while Rovers are down in 19th position.

Match preview

Blackburn are battling with Portsmouth, West Bromwich Albion, Oxford United and Leicester City to extend their eight-year stay in the Championship.

Michael O’Neill’s side recently boosted their survival hopes with a 2-1 away win over 10-man Millwall, bringing an end to their four-game winless run.

After falling behind inside the first 10 minutes of the second period, Blackburn took full advantage of Zak Sturge’s 57th-minute red card to stage a dramatic turnaround thanks to a late Mathias Jorgensen brace.

As a result of their second win in four away games, Blackburn have moved three points clear of the drop zone with eight matches left to play in the 2025-26 Championship season.

Rovers are now preparing for a tricky home fixture against Middlesbrough, especially as they currently have the league’s second-worst home record with 18 points from 19 games at Ewood Park.

They at least avoided defeat in three of their last four home league games (W2, D1), including a dramatic 1-1 draw against Portsmouth in their most recent outing at Ewood Park, which came courtesy of Hayden Carter’s stoppage-time equaliser.

© Imago / Focus Images

In contrast to Blackburn, Middlesbrough are fighting at the top end of the Championship table, bidding to end their nine-year wait for Premier League football.

While they may be sitting in the top two, their promotion bid has lost momentum with just two wins from their last seven matches (D3, L2).

In fact, they have mustered just one point from their previous two outings, losing 1-0 at home to Charlton Athletic before being denied a narrow win in last Saturday's meeting with Bristol City at the Riverside Stadium.

Leo Castledine thought he had put Boro on course for victory with his first Championship goal, but Adam Randell's 96th-minute winner ensured the spoils were shared, leaving Kim Hellberg's side two points above Ipswich and Millwall in the race for promotion.

Having now failed to win four home games in a row, Middlesbrough may be looking forward to heading on their travels, especially as they have won five of their previous six road trips.

Boro head into the contest with the chance to claim consecutive away wins over Blackburn for the first time since the 1980s after winning 2-0 on their most recent visit to Ewood Park in April 2025.

Blackburn Rovers Championship form:

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Middlesbrough Championship form:

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Team News

© Imago / Action Plus

Blackburn will be without Aynsley Pears, Augustus Kargbo, Lewis Miller, Sondre Tronstad, Ryan Hedges and Andri Gudjohnsen.

Defender Hayden Carter is a major doubt for the home fixture after he was forced off in the first half against Millwall with a hamstring issue.

Tom Atcheson could start in the back three if Carter is unable to feature, while Jorgensen is also in contention to make the starting lineup after coming off the bench to net a brace last weekend.

As for Middlesbrough, they are likely to be without the services of Alfie Jones, Alex Bangura, Darragh Lenihan and Sammy Silvera.

Defender Dael Fry is hoping to return from a two-match injury absence in time for the trip to Ewood Park.

Star man Hayden Hackney will have to be assessed after being forced off in the recent draw with Bristol City.

Blackburn Rovers possible starting lineup:

Toth; Atcheson, McLoughlin, Cashin; Alebiosu, Gardner-Hickman, Forshaw, Ribeiro; Morishita, Cantwell; Jorgensen

Middlesbrough possible starting lineup:

Brynn; Brittain, Ayling, Malanda, Targett; Whittaker, Browne, Morris, McGree, Castledine; Strelec

We say: Blackburn Rovers 1-2 Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough have won five of their last six away games, and given Blackburn's poor record at Ewood Park this season, we think the visitors will claim a narrow victory in Saturday's fixture to aid their promotion push.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.