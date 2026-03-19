Barcelona vs. Rayo Vallecano: Head-to-head record and past meetings ahead of La Liga clash

By Matt Law | 19 Mar 2026 20:04 , Last updated: 19 Mar 2026 20:04

Barcelona will be looking to strengthen their grip on first spot in the La Liga table when they welcome Rayo Vallecano to Camp Nou on Sunday afternoon.

The Catalan outfit are currently four points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid.

However, with the Madrid derby between Los Blancos and Atletico Madrid not taking place until Sunday night, a win for Barcelona here would take them seven points clear at the top of the division.

Hansi Flick's side will enter the match off the back of a 7-2 win over Newcastle United in the second leg of their last-16 Champions League contest, which secured an 8-3 aggregate success.

Rayo are currently 13th in Spain's top flight, and the capital outfit are unbeaten in their last six matches in the league.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the head-to-head record and past meetings between the two sides ahead of their contest at Camp Nou.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 48

Rayo Vallecano wins: 7

Draws: 11

Barcelona wins: 30

This has been a fixture dominated by Barcelona, with the Catalan giants winning 30 of the previous 48 matches between the two sides, only suffering seven defeats in the process, while there have also been 11 draws.

Barcelona have netted an incredible 131 goals in their 48 games with Rayo, conceding just 41, while Lionel Messi is comfortably the all-time leading goalscorer in this fixture, having found the back of the net on 18 occasions against the capital side during his time at Camp Nou.

Despite Barcelona's overall dominance, Rayo have had some recent success, triumphing in three of their last nine games in La Liga, suffering just three defeats in the process.

Rayo went on a 13-game losing run to Barcelona in La Liga between May 2003 and March 2019, including a 7-0 home loss in April 2012, but they managed to break that run with a 1-0 victory at home in October 2021.

The capital team then went on to win three of the next four league games between the two sides, and they were unbeaten against Barcelona across five La Liga matches between October 2021 and November 2023.

However, that strong run was broken at the end of the 2023-24 campaign, when Barcelona recorded a 3-0 victory, securing their first top-flight success over Rayo since March 2019.

Barcelona then made it back-to-back wins over Rayo in the early stages of the 2024-25 campaign, coming from behind to record a 2-1 success in the Spanish capital.

Unai Lopez made the breakthrough in the ninth minute of the contest, and Barcelona found it difficult to get going in the first period, but the scores were levelled on the hour courtesy of a goal from Pedri.

Dani Olmo, having been registered with La Liga shortly before the contest, then came off the bench to score the winner for Flick's side to hand the Catalan team a third straight league win at the start of the new season.

Barcelona then ran out 1-0 winners in February 2025, with Robert Lewandowski netting the only goal of the match from the penalty spot, but it was 1-1 in their last clash in the early stages of the 2025-26 La Liga campaign.

Last 20 meetings

Aug 31, 2025: Rayo Vallecano 1-1 Barcelona (La Liga)

Feb 17, 2025: Barcelona 1-0 Rayo Vallecano (La Liga)

Aug 27, 2024: Rayo Vallecano 1-2 Barcelona (La Liga)

May 19, 2024: Barcelona 3-0 Rayo Vallecano (La Liga)

Nov 25, 2023: Rayo Vallecano 1-1 Barcelona (La Liga)

Apr 26, 2023: Rayo Vallecano 2-1 Barcelona (La Liga)

Aug 13, 2022: Barcelona 0-0 Rayo Vallecano (La Liga)

Apr 24, 2022: Barcelona 0-1 Rayo Vallecano (La Liga)

Oct 27, 2021: Rayo Vallecano 1-0 Barcelona (La Liga)

Jan 27, 2021: Rayo Vallecano 1-2 Barcelona (Copa del Rey Fourth Round)

Mar 09, 2019: Barcelona 3-1 Rayo Vallecano (La Liga)

Nov 03, 2018: Rayo Vallecano 2-3 Barcelona (La Liga)

Mar 03, 2016: Rayo Vallecano 1-5 Barcelona (La Liga)

Oct 17, 2015: Barcelona 5-2 Rayo Vallecano (La Liga)

Mar 08, 2015: Barcelona 6-1 Rayo Vallecano (La Liga)

Oct 04, 2014: Rayo Vallecano 0-2 Barcelona (La Liga)

Feb 15, 2014: Barcelona 6-0 Rayo Vallecano (La Liga)

Sep 21, 2013: Rayo Vallecano 0-4 Barcelona (La Liga)

Mar 17, 2013: Barcelona 3-1 Rayo Vallecano (La Liga)

Oct 27, 2012: Rayo Vallecano 0-5 Barcelona (La Liga)

Last 10 La Liga meetings

Aug 31, 2025: Rayo Vallecano 1-1 Barcelona (La Liga)

Feb 17, 2025: Barcelona 1-0 Rayo Vallecano (La Liga)

Aug 27, 2024: Rayo Vallecano 1-2 Barcelona (La Liga)

May 19, 2024: Barcelona 3-0 Rayo Vallecano (La Liga)

Nov 25, 2023: Rayo Vallecano 1-1 Barcelona (La Liga)

Apr 26, 2023: Rayo Vallecano 2-1 Barcelona (La Liga)

Aug 13, 2022: Barcelona 0-0 Rayo Vallecano (La Liga)

Apr 24, 2022: Barcelona 0-1 Rayo Vallecano (La Liga)

Oct 27, 2021: Rayo Vallecano 1-0 Barcelona (La Liga)

Mar 09, 2019: Barcelona 3-1 Rayo Vallecano (La Liga)