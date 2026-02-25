Manchester United transfer news: Aston Villa loanee Jadon Sancho 'open' to move to particular club this summer

By Darren Plant | 25 Feb 2026 11:40

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho is allegedly 'open' to a third spell at Borussia Dortmund.

The £73m signing from five years ago will become a free agent when his contract at Old Trafford expires at the end of the season.

Sancho is currently attempting to kick-start his career on loan at Aston Villa, where he has become increasingly important under Unai Emery.

Despite having initially struggled to make an impact, a total of 13 starts and 13 substitute outings have been made in all competitions.

Nevertheless, as per Football Insider, Villa are currently not viewed as Sancho's first choice for a permanent move.

© Imago

Sancho interested in Dortmund reunion

The England international would allegedly be open in representing Dortmund for a third time should interest be shown in his signature.

Across two previous stints at the Westfalenstadion, Sancho has contributed 53 goals and 67 assists from 158 appearances in all competitions.

Even though his loan during the second half of 2023-24 did not match his starring role from earlier in his career, Sancho made seven starts as Dortmund reached the Champions League final.

Having already recouped in excess of £70m for Sancho in the past, Dortmund may jump at the chance to re-sign someone who is already a club legend.

Sancho is said to be holding back on making a decision until Dortmund determine whether they want to take their interest 'to the next level'.

© Imago / Manual Stefan

Why Aston Villa remain in Sancho race

While Villa may consider themselves to be outsiders for the time being, Champions League qualification may tempt Sancho into a permanent stay.

Emery has already suggested that he would like to keep Sancho. Villa's hierarchy would also not be against signing a 23-cap England international in his mid-twenties on a free transfer given the potential of making a substantial profit in the future.

That all said, Sancho will want regular starts. He has featured in the first XI for Premier League fixtures on just six occasions this season.