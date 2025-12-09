Preview: Manchester United Women vs Lyon Women - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Sully | 09 Dec 2025 01:35 , Last updated: 09 Dec 2025 01:40

Manchester United Women will welcome record European champions Lyon Women for Wednesday's Women's Champions League encounter.

The Red Devils head into the penultimate league phase matchday in fourth spot, while the visitors are a point better off in second position.

Match preview

Having collected nine points from four games, Man United currently occupy a top-four spot in their first-ever appearances in the UWCL main draw.

The Red Devils kicked off the league phase with three successive victories over Valerenga, Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain before they were heavily beaten in their most recent European outing against Wolfsburg.

Goals from Fridolina Rolfo and Melvine Malard proved fruitless in a disappointing 5-2 loss in Germany, especially as they had only conceded one goal in their opening three league phase games.

Marc Skinner's side may still be in a good position to secure a top-four finish and advance straight to the quarter-finals, but they face tough tests in their final two league phase fixtures against record European champions Lyon and reigning Italian champions Juventus.

They will head into Wednesday's fixture on the back of a narrow Women's Super League win over West Ham United, which saw Elisabeth Terland and Dominique Janssen score in a 2-1 success at Leigh Sports Village.

Man United will still be concerned by the fact that they have lost three of their previous five matches, although they have at least won three of their last four competitive home matches.

© Imago / IMAGO / Fotostand

Lyon are sitting in second spot in the league phase and level on points with leaders Barcelona after winning three and drawing one of their four matches.

The French giants saw off Arsenal, St. Polten and Wolfsburg across the first three matchdays, before they were forced to stage a dramatic comeback in their away meeting with Juventus last month.

Trailing by three goals at the break, Tabitha Chawinga and Marie-Antoinette Katoto grabbed a goal apiece before Wendie Renard netted a 90th-minute penalty to rescue a 3-3 draw, ensuring Lyon will head into matchday five as one of three unbeaten teams in the league phase.

Jonatan Giraldez's side warmed up for Wednesday's fixture with a commanding 3-0 win over Dijon at the weekend, maintaining their 100% record in the Primiere Ligue this season (W9).

They will now look to win in England for the second time this season after they came from behind to record a 2-1 victory in October's meeting with Arsenal.

Lyon will certainly feel they have the firepower to get the better of Man United, having racked up 23 goals across their six competitive away games this season (W5, D1).

Manchester United Women Women's Champions League form:

W W W L

Manchester United Women form (all competitions):

W L W L L W

Lyon Women Women's Champions League form:

W W W D

Lyon Women form (all competitions):

W W W D W W

Team News

© Imago / Sportimage

Man United defender Millie Turner remains sidelined with a knee injury, while Celin Bizet is unavailable for selection after she announced her pregnancy last week.

Sweden international Rolfo should return to the starting lineup after scoring in Man United's last three league phase matches.

Simi Awujo is also an option to start if Skinner opts to bolster his midfield for Wednesday's tricky test against Lyon.

As for the visitors, they are expected to be without the services of Liana Joseph, who is sidelined with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Experienced defender Wendie Renard is set to come into the backline after being rested for Sunday's 3-0 win over Dijon.

Lindsey Heaps, Korbin Schrader and Jule Brand are also pushing to start at Leigh Sports Village on Wednesday.

Manchester United Women possible starting lineup:

Tullis-Joyce; Riviere, Le Tissier, Janssen, Sandberg; Awujo, Miyazawa, Zigiotti Olme; Park, Rolfo, Malard

Lyon Women possible starting lineup:

Endler; Tarciane, Engen, Renard, Bacha; Dumornay, Heaps, Schrader; Diani, Brand, Hegerberg

We say: Manchester United Women 1-3 Lyon Women

Lyon, who boast an array of attacking talent, will fancy their chances of troubling a Man United backline that conceded five against Wolfsburg on matchday four, and we think the French visitors will ultimately prove too strong for Wednesday's hosts.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.