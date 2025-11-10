Preview:Man Utd vs PSG - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Wednesday's Women's Champions League clash between Manchester United Women and Paris Saint-Germain Women, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Manchester United Women will look to maintain their 100% record in the Women's Champions League when they play host to Paris Saint-Germain Women on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the French giants are still searching for their first point after failing to take anything from their opening two league phase matches.

Match preview

Man United are competing in the UWCL main draw for the first time after successfully negotiating the qualifying rounds following last season's third-place finish in the Women's Super League.

The Red Devils saw off PSV Eindhoven and Hammarby in single-leg ties, before recording a 3-1 aggregate victory over Brann to seal their spot in the 18-team league phase.

Marc Skinner's side have quickly adapted to life in the main draw, considering they are one of five teams that have won both of their opening two games in the league phase.

After beating Valerenga on matchday one, Man United went on to repeat that scoreline in their away clash against Atletico Madrid, thanks to Fridolina Rolfo's 24th-minute effort.

Unfortunately for the Red Devils, they came out the wrong side of a 1-0 scoreline in Sunday's WSL home game against Aston Villa, leaving them in third spot and four points adrift of leaders and local rivals Manchester City.

As a result of their first league defeat of the season, Man United have now won just one of their previous four home matches (D2, L1), highlighting an area for improvement in the coming weeks and months.

In contrast to Man United, PSG have started the UWCL league phase with consecutive defeats, including a heavy 4-0 loss to Wolfsburg on matchday one.

They then fell to a 2-1 defeat in their home clash against Real Madrid, with Rasheedat Ajibade's 58th-minute effort failing to inspire a fightback at Campus PSG.

Paulo Cesar's side have at least built confidence with a run of three successive league victories, beginning with a narrow away win over Strasbourg.

PSG went on to claim a 2-0 victory against Le Havre, before running out 4-0 winners in Saturday's meeting with Fleury 91, leaving them in second place and three points adrift of Primiere League leaders Lyon.

Despite enjoying a strong run of form, the Parisians have struggled for consistency on their travels, having lost two of their four competitive away matches this season (W2).

They can at least take inspiration from the fact that they avoided defeat in their previous two UWCL meetings with Man United in 2022-23 qualifying, where they followed a 1-1 away draw with a 3-1 home win against a team that featured their current goalkeeper, Mary Earps.

Manchester United Women Women's Champions League form:

W W

Manchester United Women form (all competitions):

D W W W W L

Paris Saint-Germain Women Women's Champions League form:

L L

Paris Saint-Germain Women form (all competitions):

W L L W W W

Team News

The hosts are expected to be without the services of defender Millie Turner and winger Celin Bizet due to injury.

Dominique Janssen is suspended for Wednesday's fixture after being sent off in the win over Atletico on matchday two.

Anna Sandberg and Julia Zigiotti Olme are pushing for recalls after dropping down to the bench for the defeat against Villa.

As for the visitors, they are still unable to call upon the injured duo of defender Paulina Dudek and midfielder Jade Le Guilly.

Earps will be looking to produce a strong performance against her former club when she lines up between the posts at Leigh Sports Village.

At the opposite end of the pitch, Romee Leuchter could get the nod over Merveille Kanjinga after scoring four goals in the last two matches.

Manchester United Women possible starting lineup:

Tullis-Joyce; Riviere, Le Tissier, George, Sandberg; Miyazawa, Zigiotti Olme, Toone; Park, Rolfo, Terland

Paris Saint-Germain Women possible starting lineup:

Earps; Isabela, De Almeida, Mbock, Carmona; Ajibade, Yaya, Echegini, Karchaoui, Elimbi; Leuchter

We say: Manchester United Women 1-1 Paris Saint-Germain Women

Man United have scored just two goals across their last four competitive home matches, and with that in mind, we think they fail to do enough in the final third to beat PSG, which is why we are predicting a score draw at Leigh Sports Village on Wednesday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Ben Sully Written by

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email