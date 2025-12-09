Preview: Young Boys vs Lille - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 09 Dec 2025 00:59

Young Boys can climb into a knockout position with a victory over Lille on Thursday at Wankdorf Stadium in Bern on matchday six of the Europa League campaign.

As things stand, the Swiss are below that line on goal difference following a 2-1 defeat at Aston Villa, while Lille are in the knockout round for now with nine points, demolishing Dinamo Zagreb 4-0 the last time out.

Match preview

What was once a promising League Phase has turned into a desperate one in the Swiss capital, with Young Boys running out of chances to move on.

The 17-time Swiss Super League champions have lost consecutive matches in this competition and have been outscored 6-1 over that stretch.

Gerardo Seoane’s team are winless in three successive competitive fixtures, while conceding a combined eight goals over that stretch.

Two of their final three matches in the League Phase will be at home, where they have won three of their four Europa League outings this season, scoring three or more goals in each of those triumphs.

Heading into this encounter, they are unbeaten in their previous three competitive games on home soil, posting clean sheets on back-to-back occasions.

Young Boys have only won two matches all-time versus French opposition, both of which were at home, the last one dating back to 1963 against Toulouse in the UEFA Intertoto Cup (3-2).

© Imago / PsnewZ

After a slow start to November, Lille seem to have rediscovered their strong form, putting them in a position to contend in Ligue 1 and in Europe.

While they lost two of their opening three competitive fixtures last month, the Northern French side are currently on a four-match winning run across all competitions.

Bruno Genesio’s men are just a point outside of the top eight in the League Phase and an automatic place in the last 16, while they are fourth in Ligue 1, just four points behind the leaders Lens.

Les Nordistes have found the back of the net a combined 10 times on their current winning run, but have been equally sharp defensively with three straight clean sheets.

On Thursday, they will seek to avoid suffering consecutive away defeats in this competition for the first time since 2009 after being shut out 1-0 by Red Star Belgrade on matchday four.

In their six prior meetings against Swiss clubs, Les Dogues have never lost, while conceding no goals in their three visits to Switzerland.

Young Boys Europa League form:

Young Boys form (all competitions):

Lille Europa League form:

Lille form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Pius Koller

An ankle issue will likely keep Ebrima Colley on the Young Boys sidelines Thursday, while Edmilson Fernandes is dealing with muscle tightness, Facinet Conte is doubtful with an injury and Armin Gigovic must serve the last game of his red card suspension.

Joel Monteiro scored their only goal in Birmingham on matchday five, though his team-leading third in the League Phase was ultimately too little too late.

On the Lille side, Alexsandro may miss another game due to a leg injury, Ousmane Toure is out with a cruciate ligament tear, while Marc-Aurele Caillard remains doubtful because of a sore elbow.

Felix Correia, Ngal’ayel Mukau, Hamza Igmane and Benjamin Andre all found the back of the net against Zagreb, while Berke Ozer did not have to make a single stop for his second clean sheet of the tournament.

Young Boys possible starting lineup:

Keller; Janko, Zoukrou, Benito, Hadjam; Raveloson, Lauper; Males, Pech, Virginius; Monteiro

Lille possible starting lineup:

Ozer; Meunier, Ngoy, Mandi, Perraud; Andre, Bentaleb; Mukau, Mbappe Lottin, Correia; Igamane

We say: Young Boys 0-1 Lille

While Lille are known for their potency, they have shown they can defend effectively, as evidenced in recent weeks, and we trust their consistency and depth will propel them to another triumph.

