Preview: Stuttgart vs Young Boys - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 27 Jan 2026 23:59 , Last updated: 28 Jan 2026 00:12

Stuttgart Europa League form:

L

L

W

W

W

L

Stuttgart form (all competitions):

W

W

W

D

L

W

Young Boys Europa League form:

W

W

L

L

W

L

Young Boys form (all competitions):

L

L

L

L

L

L

Team News

Stuttgart remain without defensive duo Luca Jaquez and Dan-Axel Zagadou through injury, meaning Jeff Chabot and Finn Jeltsch could once again pair up at the heart of a four-man backline.

Midfielder Lazar Jovanovic is still sidelined with a back issue sustained earlier this month, while forward Tiago Tomas is unavailable due to a muscle problem.

Deniz Undav netted his 11th Bundesliga goal of the season at the weekend, and despite playing more of a creative role in Europe, where he has provided three assists and scored once, the German forward will be eager to make his mark again on Thursday.

Young Boys will be without midfielder Rayan Raveloson, who is suspended after picking up his third booking of the league phase against Lyon.

Defender Ryan Andrews was forced off in Sunday’s defeat at Thun and is now ruled out with a serious knee injury, joining Ebrima Colley, Jaouen Hadjam and Facinet Conte on the sidelines.



Stuttgart possible starting lineup:

Nubel; Assignon, Jeltsch, Chabot, Mittelstadt; Karazor, Andres; Leweling, Undav, Fuhrich; Demirovic

Young Boys possible starting lineup:

Keller; Janko, Wuthrich, Benito, Mambwa; Lauper, Fernandes; Fassnacht, Sanches, Monteiro; Bedia

We say: Stuttgart 3-1 Young Boys

Stuttgart enter this encounter as clear favourites given their momentum, dominant home record in the competition and historical advantage in this fixture.

Meanwhile, Young Boys are low on confidence and struggling on the road, so Die Roten should secure a comfortable victory on Thursday.

